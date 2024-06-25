Urban Hub Coworking Space Opens Third Location in Metairie

METAIRIE, Louisiana (press release) – Urban HUB has formally announced the expansion of its newest coworking space, designed for New Orleans’ dynamic professionals in Metairie.

The original Urban HUB location, in the Lower Garden District on Magazine Street, launched during the COVID-19 pandemic and has evolved as office trends have changed over the past four years. Catering to industries ranging from architecture and technology to film and finance, Urban HUB is dedicated to supporting local businesses and individuals in achieving their career aspirations.

This will mark the third location, with their second on Baronne Street in Central City.

“I am thrilled about the expansion of UrbanHUB! It has been amazing to watch the community grow and be a space that supports the collaboration of its members,” said Ryan Bridges, UrbanHUB Head of Operations, in a press release about the opening. “This new location will reach another group of individuals looking to grow their businesses, expand their network, and enjoy our unique spaces and flexible options!”

UrbanHUB | Metairie consists of 14 private offices (ranging from 75-225 sq ft.) and an open coworking space. It is complete with one large conference room, one medium conference room, two private phone booths, adjustable height desks, and ample on-site parking.

“The newest location of Urban Hub at 2121 N Causeway builds upon the success of the first two locations in New Orleans,” said Michael Bucher, SVN Urban Properties Managing Director, in a press release about the opening. “There is clear demand for flexible workspace for entrepreneurs, small businesses, and remote workers in Jefferson Parish, and we look forward to welcoming them into a vibrant new space.”

Urban HUB | Metairie has a range of membership options including:

Hot Seat (daily open seating) – $155

Dedicated Desk – $340

Small Office (2 ppl) – $565

Medium Office (3 ppl) – $850

Large Office (4 ppl) – $1,135 Located near Veterans Memorial Blvd, Urban HUB | Metairie is only four minutes from Lakeside Shopping Center, Barnes & Noble, Whole Foods, and more.

Visit www.urbanhub.work (Instagram: @urbanhub.work).