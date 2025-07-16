Upturn Arts Marks 15 Years of Programs for Kids

NEW ORLEANS — Upturn Arts, a New Orleans nonprofit that provides affordable arts education for children, is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year after serving more than 10,000 families since its founding in 2010.

The organization is highlighting its impact publicly for the first time, sharing stories of how its programs have helped young people access dance, music, theater, and visual arts despite financial barriers. About 50 percent of students receive financial aid, ensuring access for families from diverse economic backgrounds.

Since its inception, Upturn Arts has engaged more than 3,500 artists as educators, mentors, and performers, including well-known New Orleans talents like Tank and The Bangas, Big Freedia, and David Shaw. Each summer, the organization also serves more than 6,000 meals to nourish young artists attending camp.

“We’ve never needed the spotlight,” said Dana Reed, executive director of Upturn Arts. “But after 15 years, we want people to see what’s possible when you invest in children, artists, and access.”

Affordable Childcare Through the Arts

The organization’s model has become especially critical amid rising childcare costs. In Louisiana, summer care can cost families more than $300 per week, a burden that Upturn Arts helps ease by offering full-day arts camps at a fraction of the price. Using a sliding scale, some families see fees reduced by as much as 94 percent. Each camp week includes arts instruction, meals, and trauma-informed support for participants.

Families say the benefits extend beyond financial relief. One parent of a young boy recently diagnosed with autism described the program as life changing.

“For our family, Upturn Arts was more than camp; it was a turning point,” the parent said. “By the end of the summer, he began speaking and even performed on stage for the first time. It changed everything for our family.”

Another parent shared that their two sons, who had experienced trauma, found stability and healing through the program. “Having a safe, reliable, and stable environment helped heal my children and got us in a more stable place as we got ready to go back to school in the fall,” they said.

Demand Outpaces Capacity

Upturn Arts operates during every school break and throughout the summer. Even during the pandemic, the group offered virtual and hybrid classes to maintain a consistent presence in children’s lives.

Today, however, more than 50 children remain on a growing waitlist as the nonprofit looks to expand its reach. While demand continues to rise, funding remains a hurdle.

“This isn’t just a celebration,” Reed said. “It’s a call to invest in a future where every New Orleans child has the space, support, and tools to become who they’re meant to be.”

Upturn Arts still has spots available for some of their summer camps that run through August 15 and enrollment is open for the fall camps on Labor Day, Fall Break and Thanksgiving.

Upturn Arts Funding

Upturn Arts receives charitable contributions from individuals and foundations, representing roughly 55 percent of its total revenue. They plan to host their next fundraiser in August.

Income from tuition and program fees—including support provided through the organization’s sliding-scale “creARTive” grants—accounts for approximately 46 percent of revenue for the year.

The nonprofit also relies on grants from both public and private sources. It benefits from the City of New Orleans’ Community Arts Grant, administered by Arts New Orleans, and receives funding from state and federal agencies such as the Louisiana Division of the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. Local foundations, including the GPOA Foundation, contribute further support. Upturn Arts also participates in fundraising events like GiveNOLA Day, which helps generate additional resources through community campaigns.

In addition to monetary donations and grants, Upturn Arts receives in-kind contributions, such as donated goods, facility use, and proceeds from fundraising events, which help sustain its operations and programs.

About Upturn Arts

Upturn Arts provides arts education in disciplines including dance, music, visual arts, and theater. The organization emphasizes accessibility and trauma-informed care, serving nearly 1,000 children each year and nurturing the next generation of New Orleans artists.