UPDATE: City Council Utility Committee Approves Entergy New Orleans Gas Sale to Delta States Utilities

NEW ORLEANS (Dec. 16, 2024) — The New Orleans City Council’s Utility Committee has unanimously approved a proposal allowing Entergy New Orleans to sell its gas utility operations to Delta States Utilities New Orleans (DSU). This decision comes after years of Entergy providing both electricity and gas services to the city.

Tim Poche, CEO of Delta Utilities, expressed gratitude for the City Council’s support in the following statement: “Delta Utilities is grateful to the City Council’s Utilities Committee for this initial show of support and approval of our proposal to acquire Entergy’s natural gas utility in New Orleans. We are also grateful for the numerous organizations which spoke so emphatically in support of this transaction today and through submitted letters of endorsement. Final approval of this transaction will ensure the delivery of reliable, affordable natural gas to fuel homes and our local businesses as well as provide an important boost to the city’s economy.”

While supporters of the deal emphasize the promise of no rate increases until 2027, critics caution that the sale could lead to higher costs for New Orleans residents in the future. The Alliance for Affordable Energy has voiced concerns about the long-term financial and environmental impacts of the sale.

- Sponsors -

According to WWLTV, Entergy New Orleans CEO Deana Rodriguez stated, “We would not have entertained this sale if we didn’t believe it would create the best possible outcomes for our customers, for the community we serve and for our employees.”