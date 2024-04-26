UNO Selects New Vice President for Enrollment Management

NEW ORLEANS — From the University of New Orleans:

Following a nationwide search, UNO has selected Randall Langston as its new vice president of enrollment management. The appointment was approved today by the board of supervisors for the University of Louisiana system.

Langston has 25 years of experience as a senior enrollment management leader—predominantly at public institutions—with a track record of increasing enrollment, leveraging financial aid and developing staff.

- Sponsors -

“I am delighted that Dr. Langston will be joining our University of New Orleans community to lead our collaborative strategic enrollment efforts,” said Darrell Kruger, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “His deep knowledge, demonstrated experience and data-focused approach positions him to successfully build and lead the Division of Enrollment Management.”

Langston will be responsible for leading and managing the new re-envisioned Division of Enrollment Management, which includes Admissions, Financial Aid and Scholarships, Registrar, Office of First-Year Student Success and Veterans Services.

“I am honored to join the University of New Orleans at this important time in its history,” Langston said. “Collaborating with President Johnson, Provost Kruger, within the Division of Enrollment Management and with colleagues across campus, I am excited to build upon UNO’s rich heritage during an era in higher education when innovation is more important than ever before. I am looking forward to elevating UNO’s stellar reputation as we seek to recruit and retain talented and diverse students from both within Louisiana and across the nation.”

- Partner Content - Sunni LeBeouf Black History Month Spotlight This Black History Month, Cox Communications is proud to recognize Sunni LeBeouf for her prolific record of professional achievement, civic philanthropy,... Read More

Langston has previously served as senior associate vice president for enrollment management at the University of Southern Mississippi, executive vice provost for enrollment management at the University of Central Missouri and vice president for enrollment management at Texas Woman’s University. He has also worked as a consultant, providing guidance and planning in strategic enrollment management to colleges and universities.

“Dr. Langston works collaboratively with internal and external audiences to strategically find solutions to enrollment challenges,” Kruger said. “His keen understanding of predictive modeling and analytics will allow our enrollment management team to target those students who are most likely to attend UNO and support them throughout the recruitment process to increase the chances that they enroll.”

As a member of the President’s Executive Cabinet, Langston will report to President Kathy Johnson through Provost Darrell Kruger. He will provide both medium and long-term strategic direction to the Division of Enrollment Management in conjunction with the executive leadership team.

- Sponsors -

Langston holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Sam Houston State, a master’s degree in higher education administration from Texas Tech, and a Ph.D. in higher education studies from the University of the Free State in South Africa.

Langston will begin his new role on May 8, 2024.