UNO Releases Report on Quality of Life in Orleans & Jefferson Parishes

NEW ORLEANS (Oct. 9, 2024) — A recent survey conducted by the University of New Orleans Survey Research Center (SRC) indicates a notable shift in public mood in Orleans Parish, reflecting a cautious optimism among residents.

The University of New Orleans Survey Research Center, under the direction of Dr. Ed Chervenak, supervised the survey.

The SRC began its Quality of Life series in 1986. Since then, the quality of life and government services in Jefferson and Orleans Parishes have been assessed approximately every other year. The 2024 survey is the 22nd in the series.

Compared to previous studies, satisfaction with life in the city has rebounded, with 61% of respondents reporting contentment—up from a low in 2022.

While many residents have expressed dissatisfaction with the city’s direction over the past five years, the tide appears to be turning. Currently, only 41% of Orleans voters believe the city has worsened, a significant decrease from 62% two years ago. Additionally, 41% now anticipate improvements in the coming years, an increase from 35%.

Crime continues to be the primary concern for Orleans residents, with 27% citing it as the biggest issue facing the parish. However, this marks a decrease from 56% in 2022, suggesting a growing sense of security. Interestingly, the perception of the criminal justice system has also improved, with residents viewing it more favorably than in past years.

Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick stands out as the only public official in Orleans with a job approval rating above 50%. In contrast, only one-third of residents approve of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s performance, with a majority expressing discontent.

Although inflation woes seem to be affecting much of the country as elections draw near, only 3% of residents in both parishes cited inflation as a concern.

The survey, which included 491 respondents from Orleans and 487 from Jefferson Parish, highlights shared concerns about housing affordability, which remains a pressing issue in both areas. Furthermore, dissatisfaction with government services has decreased in both parishes, indicating potential improvements in public administration.

Despite these positive trends, both Orleans and Jefferson residents express less optimism about their future economic prospects. Notably, opinions differ between the two parishes regarding the severity of recent hurricanes, reflecting ongoing discussions about climate resilience.

Conducted from Sept. 9 to Oct. 1, the survey has a margin of error of +/- 4.4% and serves as part of the SRC’s long-standing Quality of Life series, which began in 1986. This series provides valuable insights into voter perceptions of local government and quality of life.

As Orleans moves forward, the results underscore a complex landscape of challenges and improvements, with residents cautiously optimistic about their city’s future.

To read the full report, click here.