Michael Giorlando – UNO Names New Athletic Director. Photo provided by UNO.

NEW ORLEANS – Michael “Gio” Giorlando, D.D.S., M.Ed. has been appointed as the new athletic director at the University of New Orleans (UNO), bringing to the role more than three decades of leadership experience in collegiate athletics, higher education administration and student development said University of New Orleans Interim Chancellor and Chief Administrative Officer Jeanette Weiland.

Giorlando, a former assistant basketball coach at UNO and LSU, and former athletic director at Loyola University New Orleans, will oversee the university’s athletics programs as the institution prepares for its transition into the LSU System and its future as LSU New Orleans.

“Gio’s long history with UNO and his extensive experience in collegiate athletics make him a tremendous fit to lead Privateers athletics,” said Jeanette Weiland, interim chancellor of the University of New Orleans. “He understands this university, he understands our student-athletes, and he brings decades of experience as both a coach and athletics administrator. We are pleased to welcome him back to LSU New Orleans at such a pivotal time for the university.”

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Background In Athletics and Administration

Giorlando spent a decade at Loyola University New Orleans serving in the dual role of director of athletics and wellness and head men’s basketball coach. During his tenure, he oversaw 14 intercollegiate athletic programs, managed department operations and fundraising efforts, expanded athletic offerings, and helped lead significant growth in student-athlete academic achievement and community engagement. He twice earned Athletic Director of the Year honors and was also recognized as Coach of the Year.

His experience also includes coaching and recruiting positions at LSU and UNO, where he worked under former Privateers head coach Tim Floyd and later served on John Brady’s basketball staff at LSU. Giorlando earned a Master of Education from UNO, a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the LSU School of Dentistry and a Bachelor of Science degree from Spring Hill College.

“I am thrilled that Dr. Michael Giorlando will be our new Athletic Director. He has a proven track record of building successful programs, and I had a chance to watch him establish a winning culture firsthand during our time together at Loyola,” said Stacy Hollowell, UNO men’s head basketball coach. “Coach Gio has a deep passion for helping student-athletes grow and he is the perfect leader for our department. I couldn’t be more excited for the future of athletics under his leadership.”

Giorlando most recently served as dental director for MCNA Dental LA for the Louisiana State Dental Medicaid Program, where he oversaw large-scale operations, compliance and budgeting initiatives involving more than 850 providers and more than 1 million members statewide.

“Gio understands this university, this city and what Privateers athletics means to generations of student-athletes and supporters,” said former UNO athletics director and baseball coach Ron Maestri. “He is a relationship builder, a strong leader and someone who cares deeply about students and the future of collegiate athletics. I believe he is the right person to help guide the LSU New Orleans athletic program forward.”

Giorlando said he is honored to return to LSU New Orleans and help shape the future of Privateers athletics.

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“Returning to UNO – soon to be LSU New Orleans – is incredibly meaningful to me because this university helped shape both my professional and personal journey,” Giorlando said. “Privateers athletics has a proud tradition and a passionate community behind it. I look forward to supporting our student-athletes, working alongside our coaches and reconnecting with alumni and supporters as we continue building pride in LSU New Orleans athletics.”