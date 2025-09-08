UNO Launches AI for Small Business Speaker Series

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The University of New Orleans (UNO) Henry Bernstein College of Business Administration has announced the launch of a new virtual speaker series, AI Essentials for Small Business Owners, taking place in October and November 2025. Designed to demystify artificial intelligence (AI) and empower local entrepreneurs, this free three-part event will introduce practical, accessible ways small business owners can harness the power of AI to streamline operations, improve decision-making, and drive growth.

The series will feature nationally recognized experts and innovators in AI, marketing, and small business strategy. Each session is delivered virtually via Microsoft Teams and focuses on real-world applications of AI, requiring no technical expertise.

Participation is free of charge for all small business owners.

To register, interested attendees must first complete a brief survey, after which they will be directed to select and register for any (or all) of the sessions.

UNO AI for Small Business Event Schedule

Session 1:

Unlocking the Power of AI: What Every Small Business Should Know

Speaker: Susan Westwater, Pragmatic Digital

Date: Wednesday, October 1 | Time: 12:00–1:00 PM CT

In this accessible and myth-busting session, jargon is stripped away to offer a clear, plain-language guide to AI for small business owners. You’ll learn what AI really is, how it works, and how to begin using it to save time, streamline everyday operations, and make smarter decisions—no technical expertise required.

Session 2:

The AI Toolkit for Small Business Owners

Speakers: Taylor Radey, Randall Pine

Date: Thursday, October 23 | Time: 12:00–1:00 PM CT

This practical session explores how small business owners can use AI to “scale themselves.” You’ll discover how to capture and organize your knowledge, automate routine tasks, and create leaner workflows—giving you more time to focus on what matters most. You’ll leave with actionable tools to boost efficiency and stay competitive.

Session 3:

AI for Content Strategy and Lead Generation

Speaker: Andy Crestodina, Orbit Media Studios

Date: Thursday, November 13 | Time: 12:00–1:00 PM CT

This session delivers a hands-on framework for using AI to drive content creation and lead generation. Designed for small business owners ready to grow with intention, you’ll learn how AI can help generate customer insights, spark high-impact content ideas, and strengthen your marketing funnel.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact Dr. Elyria Kemp at ekemp@uno.edu.

