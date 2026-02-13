UNO Lands $150K to Boost Naval Workforce Pipeline

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS — The University of New Orleans has received a $150,000 award from BlueForge Alliance to support naval ship design education through the Naval Engineering Excellence for the U.S. Navy (NEXUS) initiative. The project, led by Nikolas Xiros in UNO’s Department of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, runs from Nov. 1, 2025, through Nov.

NEW ORLEANS — The University of New Orleans has received a $150,000 award from BlueForge Alliance to support naval ship design education through the Naval Engineering Excellence for the U.S. Navy (NEXUS) initiative.

The project, led by Nikolas Xiros in UNO’s Department of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, runs from Nov. 1, 2025, through Nov. 30, 2026. The funding enables UNO to execute the NAVSEA Professors Program in the technical area of marine systems design.

“Through this award, UNO will be able to advance educational opportunities and technical programs in marine systems design as part of the NEXUS initiative,” the university said in its announcement.

The program is part of Naval Engineering Excellence for the U.S. Navy (NEXUS), an initiative designed to strengthen the future naval engineering workforce through engagement with university programs that award degrees in naval architecture, marine engineering or ocean engineering.

The NAVSEA Professors Program supports targeted curriculum, handbook and textbook development in specialized areas; mission-driven research; student design projects informed and supported by Naval Sea Systems Command; continuous undergraduate and graduate student engagement; sabbatical and internship opportunities; and prioritized recruitment.

Strengthening the Naval Workforce Pipeline

The award positions UNO within a broader national push to reinforce the Navy’s maritime industrial base. BlueForge Alliance works in partnership with the Navy to strengthen shipbuilding capacity, supply chains and workforce development efforts that support submarine and surface fleet production. In recent years, the organization has expanded its role as a strategic workforce intermediary, connecting academia, industry and government to address growing technical talent needs tied to shipbuilding and advanced maritime systems.

NAVSEA is responsible for the design, construction, delivery and maintenance of the Navy’s ships, submarines and combat systems. As shipbuilding demand increases and the Navy modernizes its fleet, officials and industry leaders have emphasized the need to expand the pipeline of engineers trained in marine systems, naval architecture and related disciplines.

By participating in the NAVSEA Professors Program through NEXUS, UNO joins a network of universities engaged in developing curriculum, research and hands-on design experiences aligned with Navy mission requirements. University-industry collaborations of this type are intended to help ensure that graduates are prepared to enter naval engineering roles that support fleet readiness and long-term maritime competitiveness.

For UNO’s naval architecture and marine engineering program, the funding reinforces its longstanding focus on maritime education in a region historically connected to shipbuilding and offshore industries, while strengthening ties to federal defense workforce initiatives.

A Key Gulf South Talent Hub

UNO’s naval architecture and marine engineering programs serve as one of the Gulf South’s primary training grounds for ship design and marine systems engineers, with graduates frequently entering shipyards, offshore energy firms and defense contractors across Louisiana and the broader maritime corridor. The university’s longstanding ties to regional industry have positioned it as a key contributor to workforce development in a sector that remains central to both the state’s economy and national defense priorities.