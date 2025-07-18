UNO Honors Top Alumni for 2025 at Gala.

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The University of New Orleans has announced the recipients of its top alumni honors for 2025 to be presented at the 2025 Homer L. Hitt Distinguished Alumni Gala on Nov. 6 at The National WWII Museum’s Boeing Freedom Pavilion.

Kimberly Cook-Nelson, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Entergy, will receive the Homer L. Hitt Distinguished Alumni Award.

Chef and entrepreneur Edgar “Dook” Chase IV will be recognized with the Norma Jane Sabiston Distinguished Young Alumni Award.

Cook-Nelson, a three-time UNO graduate, earned degrees in mechanical engineering, engineering management, and business administration between 1994 and 1999. She began her career as a design engineer at the Waterford 3 nuclear plant and advanced through multiple leadership roles at Entergy, ultimately serving as chief nuclear officer before stepping into her current position overseeing operations across the utility’s four-state region.

“I am so grateful to UNO and the amazing faculty/staff,” said Cook-Nelson. “College is where many “find” themselves, and I was no different. The incredible professors who supported me, challenged me, and taught me real-life lessons helped me to grow and develop into the person I am today.”

An active alumna, Cook-Nelson was named the 2023 Dr. Robert A. Savoie College of Engineering Distinguished Alumna and currently serves on the University of New Orleans Foundation board. In 2024, she led a fundraising campaign involving Entergy employees who are UNO graduates, raising matched donations to refurbish a laboratory in the College of Engineering.

Chase received his MBA from UNO in 2009 following undergraduate studies at Dillard University and a culinary degree from Le Cordon Bleu Paris. As executive chef of the historic Dooky Chase’s Restaurant, he continues the legacy of his grandmother, Chef Leah Chase. The restaurant was recently named a 2025 James Beard “American Classic: South” Award winner.

In addition to leading his family’s restaurant, Chase oversees Chase Hospitality Group and Chase Concessions, which operates food and beverage concepts at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and other national hubs. He was recognized with a UNO25 Award in 2022 and remains actively engaged in nonprofit and civic leadership in the New Orleans community.