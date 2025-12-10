UNO Earns 2025 Tree Campus Recognition

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The University of New Orleans (UNO) has been recognized as a 2025 Tree Campus by the Arbor Day Foundation, honoring the University’s leadership in building a healthier, greener urban environment through education, investment, and community engagement. This is the university’s fourth consecutive year being recognized as a Tree Campus.

“Trees have the power to inspire learning and improve well-being,” said Michelle Saulnier, Vice President of Programs at the Arbor Day Foundation. By growing campus green spaces, forward-thinking higher education leaders like the University of New Orleans are cultivating vibrant learning communities that also benefit the greater environment.

As an urban research university, UNO’s expanding tree canopy plays a meaningful role in supporting both the campus community and the city around it. Trees help reduce energy costs, mitigate extreme heat, improve air quality, and strengthen overall physical and mental well-being. They also enhance the campus’s aesthetic appeal and create shaded outdoor spaces for study, gathering, and reflection.

“As an urban research university, the University of New Orleans has a responsibility to be a good neighbor—to our community, to our city, and to our environment,” said Carol Lunn, PhD, Assistant Vice President for Research and Economic Development and chair of the UNO Sustainability Circle. “This Tree Campus recognition affirms our commitment to stewarding a greener, healthier campus that benefits not only our students but the surrounding community. I’m grateful to Dr. Chris Belser and all the members of the UNO Sustainability Circle, and Garden Club, whose dedication and hard work made this designation possible.”

Business and Community Impact

Research on urban forestry has found that “communities and business districts with healthy tree cover attract new residents, industry, and commercial activity,” according to the environmental nonprofit Canopy. The organization also reports that homes with mature trees tend to sell faster and at higher prices, typically commanding 5 to 15 percent more than comparable properties without trees. In neighborhoods where entire streets are lined with trees, studies show property values can rise by as much as 25 percent.

In addition, a multistudy research program examining small, medium, and large U.S. cities found that urban forests in central business districts significantly improved “district perceptions, patronage behavior, and product pricing,” according to analyses published on ResearchGate.

In retail corridors with mature, well-maintained tree canopies, consumers were also willing to pay 9 to 12 percent more for goods and services than shoppers in comparable districts without trees, the Nature Within research shows.

5 Core Standards

To earn the Tree Campus distinction, colleges and universities must meet five core standards, including maintaining an advisory committee, establishing a campus tree care plan, verifying annual investment in tree stewardship, celebrating Arbor Day, and developing a service-learning project that engages students in hands-on environmental work.

