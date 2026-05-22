UNO Details Plan for Return to LSU System

NEW ORLEANS – University of New Orleans (UNO) President Kathy Johnson, Ph.D. has announced that she has accepted a new role as Executive Vice President and Provost at Saint Louis University, effective July 13.

Johnson will remain in her role as president of UNO through June 30, continuing to lead the university through the final weeks of its transition back to the Louisiana State University System.

“We are very grateful to Dr. Kathy Johnson for her leadership, service and commitment to the University of New Orleans during an important chapter in the institution’s history,” said University of Louisiana System President Rick Gallot, Ph.D. “Her dedication to students, faculty and staff helped position the university for this next chapter, and we wish her continued success.”

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Johnson became UNO’s first female president in 2023. During her tenure, the university advanced initiatives focused on student success, research growth and strategic partnerships while laying the groundwork for UNO’s return to the LSU System.

UNO Leadership Transition and LSU System Return

Beginning July 1, Jeanette Weiland will serve as interim chancellor and chief administrative officer to guide the university as it returns to the Louisiana State University System. Weiland most recently served as UNO’s interim chief administrative officer, overseeing the university’s business and operational functions, including finance, university advancement, human resources, information technology, athletics, marketing and communications, and police and safety.

“Jeanette Weiland brings a strong record of leadership, operational expertise and a deep understanding of both higher education and the New Orleans community,” said Louisiana State University President Wade Rousse, Ph.D. “As the University of New Orleans rejoins the LSU System, her experience and vision will help position LSU New Orleans for a strong and successful future.”

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With experience spanning higher education, health care, finance and economic development, Weiland previously served as chief business officer for Tulane University’s School of Science and Engineering, where she managed operations across multiple campuses and oversaw a budget exceeding $120 million. She also formerly held leadership roles with the New Orleans Business Alliance and Ochsner Health, where she led strategic growth, finance and organizational initiatives.

Weiland earned a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Arts in arts administration from the University of New Orleans and a Bachelor of Science in international trade and finance from Louisiana State University.

“It is an honor to serve the university during this pivotal time,” Weiland said. “UNO has a long history of serving students and the New Orleans community, and as an alumna I look forward to working with faculty, staff, students, alumni and partners as we continue building on that foundation.”

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Next Phase: Chancellor Search And LSU Integration

The university will launch a national search for a permanent chancellor following its return to the LSU System. Additional details regarding the search process will be announced as they become available.

The University of New Orleans will transition to LSU New Orleans on July 1, returning to the LSU System where it was originally founded in 1958. This transition positions LSU New Orleans for expanded academic opportunities, stronger partnerships, enrollment growth and long-term sustainability while preserving the university’s unique identity and longstanding connection to the city of New Orleans.

The University of New Orleans is transitioning to LSU New Orleans on July 1, 2026, as it returns to the Louisiana State University System. For more than 65 years, it has been one of the city’s foremost public resources, offering a diverse set of world-class, research-based programs, advancing shared knowledge and adding to the city’s industry, culture and economy. Since 1958, UNO has educated students from all 64 Louisiana parishes, all 50 states in the United States and more than 140 countries. Today UNO offers more than 40 undergraduate and pre-professional programs and more than 40 graduate programs.