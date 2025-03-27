University of Queensland-Ochsner MD Program Celebrates Residency Outcomes

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The University of Queensland Medical School – Ochsner Health (UQ-Ochsner MD Program), Ochsner Graduate Medical Education and Ochsner Allied Health Sciences recently celebrated Match Day 2025 – a rite of passage in which applicants from around the globe learn who has been selected for which U.S. residency program to start the next chapter of medical training.

This year, the UQ-Ochsner MD Program received a 97% match rate through the National Residency Match Program – exceeding the average national match rate of 93.5% for U.S. medical schools. Nearly 52,500 applicants participated in this year’s national match program. Results were announced March 21.

“The incredible achievements of our students on Match Day highlights our unwavering commitment to academic excellence and our remarkable partnerships,” said Leonardo Seoane, MD, FACP, executive vice president and chief academic officer, Ochsner Health. “We are honored to celebrate our graduates as they join prestigious residency programs across the country, and we are grateful to our University of Queensland faculty and staff for offering a transcontinental experience so our future healthcare leaders may gain unparalleled insights and global expertise.”

The University of Queensland

This marks the thirteenth consecutive year that the UQ-Ochsner MD Program’s match rate has been 90% or above. Overall, more than 63% of the medical school’s graduates matched in their top three choices for residency.

This year, 65 medical students from the UQ-Ochsner MD Program Class of 2024 participated in the National Residency Match Program. Students were matched into residency training programs from 21 states at many prestigious institutions across the country, including University of Miami/Jackson Health System, Scripps Mercy Hospital, Hennepin County Medical Center, University of Southern California, Brown University Health/Rhode Island Hospital, MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Oregon Health & Science University, and Mayo Clinic in Arizona. Students also matched with in-state programs at Ochsner Health in New Orleans and Lafayette, Tulane University School of Medicine and North Oaks Medical Center.

Matched students start their residency programs in July 2025. UQ-Ochsner MD Program students matched in a variety of specialties including anesthesia, emergency medicine, internal medicine, radiology, general surgery, neurology, OB/GYN, pediatrics, and vascular surgery.

Of the UQ-Ochsner MD Program students matched this year:

37% are remaining in the Gulf South for their residency

22% are remaining in Louisiana for their residency

To match with a residency program, UQ-Ochsner MD Program students enter the National Residency Match Program during their final months of medical school. Students apply and interview throughout the fall semester.

The UQ-Ochsner MD Program is a unique four-year training, academic and clinical experience that takes place across two continents. The first two years of medical school curriculum occur at The University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia, recognized as one of the top medical schools in the world. The final two years of clinical study are completed in New Orleans with Ochsner Health, a leading academic medical center.

Ochsner Graduate Medical Education

The Ochsner Department of Graduate Medical Education based out of New Orleans filled 100% of its 93 positions in the Core Residency Match.

51% of positions matched with students from the Gulf South

35% of positions matched with students from within Louisiana

“Ochsner has established itself as a leader in medical education by consistently achieving a remarkable fill rate that reflects the quality of our Graduate Medical Education programs,” said Ronald Amedee, MD, medical director the UQ-Ochsner MD Program.

The Ochsner Department of Graduate Medical Education offers 35 Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) accredited residency and fellowship programs in a variety of specialties, including anesthesiology, emergency medicine and internal medicine in New Orleans and family medicine at St. Tammany Health System. Additionally, the Podiatric Medicine and Surgery residency program accredited by the Council on Podiatric Medicine Education (CPME) successfully matched 100% of the positions offered in the Central Application Service and Matching Program for Podiatric Residencies (CASPR). GME provides programs that emphasize personal, clinical, and professional development for over 360 residents and fellows at campuses each year.

Graduate Medical Education at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center filled 100% of its positions in its second year in the Core Residency Match. The new sponsoring institution began a general surgery residency program in July 2024 and continues to match exceptional candidates from the Gulf South.

“We are excited to welcome residents and fellows from prestigious medical institutions nationwide through our GME programs in New Orleans, St. Tammany, and Lafayette,” said Rajiv Gala, MD, designated institutional official (DIO) of Ochsner GME programs.

Ochsner Allied Health

Additionally, Ochsner’s Clinical Education for Allied Health residency programs recently completed successful matches. Ochsner Pharmacy filled 71% of its 21 positions in the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists Match held March 19. The Ochsner Psychology Doctoral Internship program filled 100% of its six positions during its match on February 21 and the Ochsner Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Fellowship filled one available position in the Association of Postdoctoral Programs in Clinical Neuropsychology Match on Feb. 19.

