University of New Orleans to Consolidate Colleges, Cut Administrators

NEW ORLEANS (Louisiana Illuminator) — The University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors has authorized the University of New Orleans to consolidate colleges and reduce top administrators in response to its budget crisis.

UNO President Kathy Johnson’s plan, which ultimately seeks to reduce administrative costs while preserving degree programs, could save the university over $2 million annually. The university this year has made significant budget cuts in an attempt to rightsize its spending after nearly two decades of declining enrollment.

Johnson’s plan calls for UNO to consolidate its five degree-granting colleges into two, eliminating two vice presidents, centralizing student success services and reducing mid-level administrators. Additionally, the university would eliminate two college dean positions, one school director position, two associate or assistant deans, and eight department chairs.

- Sponsors -

The UL Board’s authorization allows UNO to make changes to Johnson’s plan after consulting with faculty.

Chris Summa, a computer science professor at UNO and member of the school’s faculty senate executive committee, said neither the senate nor the executive committee had been appropriately consulted on Johnson’s proposal. Johnson has ultimate approval on any changes, which will take effect Jan. 1.

Johnson said she intends to hold a town hall for the university community next week to receive input on her plan.

If the plan is implemented as proposed, no degree programs will be eliminated. Johnson said she intends for the student experience and the nature of faculty’s work to remain the same.

Johnson said she intends the university to operate under the new structure for two years, at which point she will reevaluate and potentially revert to the school’s current structure.