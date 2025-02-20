Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Education

University of New Orleans Ranks in Top 10 Percent Nationwide on Social Mobility Index

February 20, 2025   |By
New Orleans
University students hang out in campus talk to each other while sitting on the steps of faculty entrance

NEW ORLEANS – When it comes to elevating low-income students into the middle class, the University of New Orleans (UNO) is pulling its weight. According to the Social Mobility Index (SMI), an annual ranking developed by CollegeNET, UNO ranks in the top 10 percent of 4-year colleges and universities. This achievement is particularly significant because

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter