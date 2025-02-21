University of New Orleans Innovates with AI, Active Learning in Math Program

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – By implementing active learning, real-time support and AI-driven engagement, the University of New Orleans has significantly improved student success rates in gateway math courses that are outperforming the statewide average.

UNO was among the first universities in Louisiana to introduce co-requisite-based math courses, launching the “Privateer Pathway” pilot program in fall 2015. Co-requisite instruction involves students taking an additional support class during the same semester to supplement learning in the main course. The Louisiana Board of Regents permitted UNO to enroll 200 students with ACT Math sub-scores of 16, 17, and 18, creating an opportunity for students to earn college credit immediately while receiving additional support.

UNO’s Privateer Pathway pilot program has demonstrated remarkable success, with approximately 72% of students earning a grade of C or better in 2015. Since then, the co-requisite math program has continued to produce strong success rates, particularly in Math 1031 (77%) and Math 1115 (61%). Those are significantly better outcomes than the most recent statewide success rate of 52% for students taking corequisite math courses for a credit-bearing math class during their first year. Student success is defined as earning a grade of A, B or C.

Fall 2024 end-of-term surveys from first-semester pathways students enrolled in Math 1115 reinforce that the program is working. Before the first test, 64% of students who replied said they were either highly confident or knew they’d be successful with some studying. Before the final exam, 90% of students who replied said the same. Students reported feeling more confident in their math abilities, better prepared for independent problem-solving, more comfortable seeking help from instructors and peers, and motivated to persist in their college coursework.

UNO’s co-requisite math program is structured to maximize student learning and engagement. Students meet with their instructor every day, reinforcing learning through consistent instruction and hands-on practice:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: Math 1115 (Applied Algebra) or Math 1031 (A Survey of Mathematical Thought I).

Tuesday, Thursday: A co-requisite support class designed to reinforce math concepts in real time.

Key Elements of the Program

Key elements of the program include mini-lectures on prerequisite material delivered “just in time,” ensuring students receive the background knowledge they need at the moment they need it. The program utilizes a hands-on learning approach, with students actively engaged in completing worksheets during class, and 20-25 minute problem-solving sessions, leading to increased confidence and preparedness for homework and exams. Attendance is a graded component, reinforcing the importance of participation and accountability, and a separate final exam in the co-requisite course, helping students prepare for the Math 1115/1031 final exam.

“If we exclude students who either do not attend class regularly or are disengaged from the start, our student success rate in this program is nearly 100%, with a retention rate that surpasses non-pathways programs,” said Tumulesh Solanky, professor and chair of mathematics and physics. “I can proudly say that any student who attends our math classes and actively participates has an almost 100% success rate. This is a testament to how we engage students and support their learning in mathematics.”

BrUNO: AI-Driven Student Engagement in Math 1115

UNO has also integrated AI-driven support to further enhance student success. BrUNO, UNO’s AI chatbot, was piloted in collaboration with Student Affairs to provide timely, personalized academic support for Math 1115 students.

The campaign used interactive, motivational messaging to:

Check in with students before major tests, allowing them to self-assess their readiness and stress levels.

Provide tailored follow-ups to students based on their responses, reinforcing that challenges are opportunities for growth.

Encourage self-care and stress management by promoting balance, healthy study habits and stress relief techniques.

Remind students that showing up is the biggest step toward success.

Celebrate student achievements with congratulatory messages at the end of the semester, reinforcing persistence and resilience.

“We used the BrUNO Chatbot to send a series of interactive texts to students to encourage them, gauge their self-confidence and remind them of test prep services,” said LeeAnne Sipe, associate vice president of student affairs and dean of students. “Our primary hope was to relieve math stress and remind students that the students who show up to class are far more likely to pass. We closed with math puns to reemphasize that math does not need to be some scary concept.”

Key Features Supporting Student Achievement

UNO’s co-requisite math program is built on proven strategies to enhance learning and retention:

Active and Engaged Learning – Students actively solve math problems in class, rather than passively listening to lectures.

Immediate Feedback – Instructors monitor progress in real-time and provide quick corrections and support.

Individualized Support for Struggling Students – Early intervention strategies ensure students receive targeted assistance before they fall behind.

Consistent Course Structure Across All Sections:

o Departmental syllabus ensures uniform instruction and learning objectives.

o Standardized group final exam, collectively graded to maintain consistency and fairness.

o Clear, consistent grading policies, including well-defined guidelines for partial credit.

Commitment Monitoring – Faculty track time spent on assignments, identifying students at risk of dropping due to low engagement.

With the integration of BrUNO, AI-driven student engagement and campus-wide collaboration, UNO is setting the standard for innovative, student-centered math education. As an early adopter of the co-requisite model in Louisiana, UNO continues to refine its approach, expanding successful initiatives and ensuring that all students have the tools they need to succeed in mathematics and beyond.