NEW ORLEANS (press release) – As part of its transition to LSU New Orleans, the University of New Orleans announced a series of academic program modifications and teach-out plans designed to better align degree offerings with student demand, workforce needs, number of full-time faculty and long-term institutional growth and sustainability.

The school administration shares the updates reflect a data-informed review of enrollment trends and program viability, ensuring that LSU New Orleans continues to offer competitive, relevant academic pathways while supporting current students through individualized plans to complete their degrees.

The program changes will impact less than two percent of the university’s student population.

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“These decisions are guided by one central priority: doing what is best for our students, both today and into the future,” said Kathy Johnson, president of the University of New Orleans. “In higher education throughout the country, institutions are adapting to changing student interests and evolving workforce demands. This work ensures that LSU New Orleans is positioned to offer programs that are strong, sustainable and aligned with opportunity.”

As part of this process, several programs will be modified, consolidated or taught out. Students currently enrolled in impacted programs will be supported through dedicated advising, course access and clear pathways to degree completion or transition into related programs.

All faculty will be retained and will continue to play a critical role in delivering instruction, supporting students and shaping the evolving academic portfolio at LSU New Orleans.

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The following changes are being implemented:

BA Art History – Program will be restructured; degree renamed to BA Studio Art, with Art History offered as a minor

– Program will be restructured; degree renamed to BA Studio Art, with Art History offered as a minor BA Film and Theatre – Theatre track will be discontinued; program renamed BA Film Arts, with Theatre Arts offered as a minor

– Theatre track will be discontinued; program renamed BA Film Arts, with Theatre Arts offered as a minor BA International Studies – Program will be discontinued; International Studies will be offered as a minor

– Program will be discontinued; International Studies will be offered as a minor BS Elementary Education & Special Education (Grades 1–5) – Program will be discontinued

– Program will be discontinued BS Mathematics – Program will be taught out while a new BS in Data Science is developed; students will be advised on completion or transition options

– Program will be taught out while a new BS in Data Science is developed; students will be advised on completion or transition options MAT Elementary Education & Special Education (Grades 1–5) – Program will be discontinued

– Program will be discontinued MAT Secondary Education & Special Education (Grades 6–12) – Program will be discontinued

– Program will be discontinued MFA Film & Theatre – Select theatre-related tracks and concentrations will be discontinued; degree will be renamed to better reflect program focus

– Select theatre-related tracks and concentrations will be discontinued; degree will be renamed to better reflect program focus MS in Tax Accounting — Existing teach-out will continue

In addition to these changes, some programs are being restructured to preserve areas of study while improving efficiency and alignment. For example, the Master of Arts in Arts Administration is being integrated with the Master of Public Administration to allow students to pursue specialized interests while benefiting from stronger enrollment and shared coursework.

Student success remains the top priority throughout this transition. LSU New Orleans will provide:

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Individualized academic advising for all affected students

Teach-out plans to ensure timely degree completion

Opportunities to transition into related or newly developed programs

Access to courses across the LSU system, when needed

“These changes are not about reducing opportunity, rather, they are about strengthening it,” said Johnson. “We are committed to ensuring that every student currently enrolled can complete their degree with the support and clarity they deserve.”

The program updates are part of a broader transformation aimed at strengthening LSU New Orleans’ academic portfolio, growth and long-term sustainability. New programs under development – including degrees in high-demand fields such as engineering management, hospitality and tourism, data science and healthcare management – reflect growing student interest and workforce needs.

Founded in 1958 as Louisiana State University in New Orleans, the university was established to expand access to public higher education as part of the LSU System. Following a 2011 transition to the University of Louisiana System, UNO now returns to the LSU System in 2026 – coming full circle and reaffirming its original foundation. This milestone reflects both the university’s enduring mission and its ongoing evolution to better serve students, the city of New Orleans and the state of Louisiana.