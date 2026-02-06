University of Holy Cross to Host Tax Help Event

NEW ORLEANS — As part of Entergy’s Super Tax Day initiative, the University of Holy Cross (UHC) will host a free tax assistance event for qualifying Entergy customers and New Orleans-area residents on Saturday, Feb. 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event will take place on the University of Holy Cross campus.

Taxpayers will receive free tax preparation assistance from trained Entergy volunteers alongside UHC students and faculty volunteers. The event aims to help eligible New Orleans-area residents claim the credits they’ve earned, file accurately and avoid the cost of paid tax preparation.

“Super Tax Day is about meeting people where they are and helping remove barriers that can make tax season stressful,” said Deanne Rodriguez, CEO of Entergy New Orleans. “By partnering with trusted community institutions like the University of Holy Cross, we’re able to provide practical support that can make a meaningful difference for families.”

In addition to tax preparation services, attendees will receive information about tax credits and deductions for which they may be eligible, including the federal Earned Income Tax Credit, one of the most effective tools for helping working families increase financial stability. Volunteers will help determine eligibility and ensure customers receive the maximum refund available to them.

Participants are asked to bring a valid photo ID, Social Security cards for themselves and any dependents, wage and earnings statements, interest or dividend statements, a copy of last year’s federal and state tax returns, bank routing and account numbers for direct deposit and any other relevant tax documents.

Customers will also be able to learn about Kids to College, a free child savings account program powered by Entergy. When families enroll a child, Entergy contributes $50 and matches family savings up to $365 for the year.

“For more than a decade, the University of Holy Cross has been committed to providing free, high-quality tax preparation services to low- and moderate-income taxpayers,” said Dr. Armine Shahoyan, chair of UHC’s Business Department. “We are proud to once again partner with Entergy to support our neighbors and provide hands-on learning opportunities for our students while serving the community.”

Walk-ins are welcome, and no appointments are required.

UHC will continue offering free tax preparation services every Saturday through April 12.