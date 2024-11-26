University of Holy Cross to Host Annual Ditta Scholarship Dinner

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The University of Holy Cross (UHC) will hold its annual Ditta Scholarship Dinner on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Southern Yacht Club.

The dinner will benefit The Rose Grilletta and Joseph “Jay” Carlo Ditta Scholarship fund which provides financial scholarships to college students in need. The annual event, which includes Ditta’s family members and community and business leaders, celebrates the positive impact the seven-year scholarship campaign has had on UHC students.

“Our Ditta Scholarship Dinner has become one of our most cherished and celebrated annual events at the University of Holy Cross,” said UHC President Dr. Stanton McNeely. “It’s the perfect opportunity to highlight how the scholarship has made a significant impact and underscores its importance for numerous students at the University of Holy Cross who have benefited from it.”

Reservations for the event start at $100 and can be purchased at //bit.ly/ditta2024.