NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The University of Holy Cross, in conjunction with Pierre Basic Guns, is hosting two gun safety and self-defense workshops on its Algiers campus on Thursday, Aug. 29 to help Louisiana residents and the greater UHC community better understand the nuances of the new constitutional carry laws in the State of Louisiana and how the new laws impact their rights and responsibilities. Sponsored by the United States Concealed Carry Association (USCCA), these workshops are designed to educate the public on the legal aspects of self-defense and carrying firearms.

The workshops will be held on Aug. 29, with two available sessions: 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. or 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Both sessions will be conducted at the University of Holy Cross Moreau Center, located at 4123 Woodland Drive in New Orleans.

Each session will last approximately two hours and is open to anyone 18 years and older who wishes to deepen their understanding of this significant legal change regarding the legalities of carrying a firearm in public.

“The need for clear and accurate information is greater than ever,” says University of Holy Cross Police Chief and Director of Public Safety Marshall E. Pierre, Sr. “We are excited to host these informational workshops so our community can feel more educated and empowered about self-defense, especially around the subject of carrying firearms.”

Participants will gain valuable insights into their rights and the best practices for responsible gun ownership and self-defense. These sessions aim to empower attendees with the knowledge needed to navigate the legal landscape confidently and responsibly.

The workshops will cover critical topics such as:

The implications of being armed in public

Staying safe by avoiding danger

Pre-threat indicators

De-escalation

Using force

Seeking further training

Differences between carrying with a permit vs. without a permit in Louisiana

“I have conducted several of these events, and I’ve found that many participants are often unaware of the specifics of the law, including what constitutes a justified act of self-defense,” says Pierre Basic, founder of Pierre Basic Guns. “One of the most surprising aspects for attendees is learning about the restriction on carrying within 1,000 feet of a school zone without a permit.”

To register for a session or to learn more about the workshop series, please contact Pierre Basic Guns at (555) 123-4567 or visit their website at www.pierrebasicguns.com.