University of Holy Cross Ranked #1 Nursing School

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The University of Holy Cross (UHC) has been named the #1 nursing school in Louisiana by RegisteredNursing.org in its 10th annual RN program rankings for 2026. This honor recognizes UHC’s exceptional student success and distinguished record of preparing community-focused nursing professionals.

Since 2023, the University has achieved a 100% pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) and a 100% job placement with local healthcare providers for over five years. Since the 1980s, UHC has graduated more than 1,000 nurses, many of whom continue to serve in Greater New Orleans and across Southeast Louisiana.

RegisteredNursing.org evaluated nursing programs across Louisiana by analyzing multiple years of NCLEX-RN pass rates, weighted by recency, to assess student preparedness for licensure and entry into the nursing workforce. Out of 28 nursing schools analyzed statewide, UHC emerged at the top, a testament to its rigorous Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) curriculum, experienced faculty mentorship and comprehensive clinical training.

- Sponsors -

“Our program blends high standards of excellence with hands-on clinical experiences and individualized faculty mentorship,” said Dr. Kristy Solis, Chair of the Department of Nursing at the University of Holy Cross. “We take great pride in graduating nurses who deliver holistic care and exemplify servant leadership as compassionate, impactful leaders within our community.”

Louisiana faces a projected nursing shortfall of 42% by 2030, part of a broader statewide healthcare workforce crisis that includes gaps in mental health, primary care and allied health services. UHC’s commitment to recruiting and supporting diverse and nontraditional students provides pathways for more individuals to enter the nursing profession and address healthcare disparities locally.

As the only four-year university on the West Bank of New Orleans, UHC provides students with a mission-driven education rooted in Marianite values: compassion, justice and service. Nursing students gain hands-on training in an on-site clinical nursing skills laboratory and through rotations and clinical experiences with leading partners, including LCMC Health and Ochsner Health.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

For more information about the University of Holy Cross Department of Nursing; including program details, upcoming application periods and the latest news, visit the Department of Nursing at www.uhcno.edu.

About the University of Holy Cross

The University of Holy Cross traces its roots to 1916, when it was founded as Our Lady of Holy Cross College by the Marianites of Holy Cross. Originally established to prepare teachers for the many schools the Marianite Sisters were opening across South Louisiana, the institution has remained firmly connected to its faith-based mission and tradition of service.

Today, that legacy continues to shape the student experience through small class sizes, a values-driven academic environment, and close faculty mentorship. The University emphasizes academic excellence, collaboration, and innovation while fostering a supportive and compassionate community. Its commitment to both personal attention and professional preparation reflects the Marianite foundation on which the institution was built, ensuring students receive a distinctive and meaningful education.