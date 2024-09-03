University of Holy Cross Nursing Students Achieve 100% Pass Rate on 2024 NCLEX Exams

NEW ORLEANS — For the second year in a row, the May 2024 University of Holy Cross nursing graduates class achieved a 100% pass rate on their first take on the National council Licensing Examination (NCLEX). The 28 students who achieved the feat easily bested the Louisiana NCLEX average pass rate of 92.91% and the national average of 88.56%

Over the last five years, UHC nursing cohorts passed the NCLEX at an average of 95.88 and 96.32% over the last 10 years – a remarkable statistic that is both higher than the state and national averages. The 2023 nursing graduating class also attained a perfect pass rate.

After passing the NCLEX exam, nursing students become licensed registered nurses. The importance of this accomplishment is magnified by the current challenges facting the nursing industry. According to the American Association of Colleges and Nursing, the U.S. is projected to experience a shortage of Registered Nurses (RNs) that is expected to intensify as Baby Boomers nurses retire and the need for health care grows. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics expects the nursing field to grow by 11% through 2028. Currently, the country faces a nursing shortage as a large number of nurses are retiring from the workforce.

- Sponsors -

“The 2024 nursing graduates exam included next generation features, using real-world case studies to measure a nurse’s ability to think more critically and make the right decisions,” said Dr. Patricia Prechter, UHC Dean of Nursing and Health Sciences, in a press release. “For 100% of students to pass on their very first pass is a remarkable achievement, and we’re proud to continue our history and tradition of producing excellent nurses.”

“We are honored to continue our tradition of excellence in producing highly skilled and compassionate nurses who are prepared to meet the evolving needs of our healthcare system. It reinforces our dedication to educating the whole person, both mind and heart, said Dr. Stanton McNeely III, president of the University of Holy Cross.

New nursing school classes begin every August. For information on how to apply, visit UHC’s Nursing Program website at //uhcno.edu/nursing.