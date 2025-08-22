University of Holy Cross Fills Healthcare Workforce Gaps

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – Facing a projected 42% shortfall in nurses and widening gaps across the healthcare spectrum, University of Holy Cross (UHC) President Dr. Stanton McNeely says the university is working to tackle Louisiana’s growing workforce crisis. “Louisiana’s healthcare workforce is facing a critical moment,” said McNeely. “These shortages directly affect hospital operations, patient care

NEW ORLEANS – Facing a projected 42% shortfall in nurses and widening gaps across the healthcare spectrum, University of Holy Cross (UHC) President Dr. Stanton McNeely says the university is working to tackle Louisiana’s growing workforce crisis.

“Louisiana’s healthcare workforce is facing a critical moment,” said McNeely. “These shortages directly affect hospital operations, patient care and rural access, making it a statewide concern.”

UHC Mission and Role in Addressing the Shortage

McNeely said higher education institutions have an essential role to play. “Higher education institutions like University of Holy Cross are uniquely positioned to train, retain and equip the next generation of healthcare professionals,” he said. “UHC is a mission-driven, community-rooted institution that adapts quickly to meet the needs of Southeast Louisiana. As the only four-year university on the West Bank, we’re proud to serve an area often overlooked by larger institutions.”

He added that UHC has prioritized building programs where the state’s demand is greatest. “We prioritize growth in programs that support the caring professions: nursing, mental health counseling, education and pre-med,” McNeely said. “Not only do we offer undergraduate programs, we have masters and doctorate programs that allow for continued study that leads to increased expertise, research, and impact.”

To meet the needs of a diverse student population, UHC has emphasized access and flexibility. “We’re intentional about supporting nontraditional students, many of whom are first generation students who are balancing work and family obligations, allowing them to make the transition into a career in healthcare,” said McNeely. “Our model blends academic rigor, career preparation and accessibility, with a strong emphasis on online and flexible learning.”

Expanding Programs and Industry Partnerships

That commitment extends into targeted investments and industry partnerships. “We continue to make strides by expanding nursing cohorts, modernizing simulation labs, integrating telehealth training into curricula and partnering directly with local healthcare providers for clinical placements,” McNeely said. “In the nursing program, students get hands-on experience through our state-of-the-art lab and clinical rotations with top regional hospitals like Ochsner, Manning Family Children’s and West Jefferson Medical Center. Our programs are structured to be rigorous, supportive and practical, helping students thrive from classroom to clinic.”

"Hyperlocal"

McNeely also described UHC’s “hyperlocal” approach to workforce development. “We are a small university with a big reach and an even bigger commitment to our community,” he said. “When it comes to hands-on healthcare education, our students are from here; they train here and most importantly—they stay here. We engage with community organizations like GNO, Inc. to plan for future workforce needs and trends so we can ensure that we are offering data-supported programs that directly address the needs of our area’s workforce. We don’t just teach a commitment to our New Orleans community – we live it.”

Commitment and Impact

That commitment has produced measurable results. “More than 1,000 nurses have graduated from UHC since the 1980s, most of whom serve locally,” McNeely said. “And the word is spreading – thanks to flexible degree programs and online learning, we now serve students across 35 states and 5 countries. Since 2023, new registrations have increased 30%.”

Building on a legacy of alumni who serve as community changemakers across Louisiana, McNeely said the university’s healthcare programs are producing strong results:

The UHC Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program boasts a 95.37% NCLEX 3-year average pass rate and 100% job placement—well above state averages.

The UHC Radiologic Technology program boasts a 100% pass rate on the AART national certification exam and 100% job placement rate for its graduates over the past five years.

The Fall 2025 cohort will be the largest class in program history and UHC continues to see growth in the pre-radiologic technology cohort as well.

McNeely said that the university’s values and leadership philosophy continue to guide its direction. “Our Marianite tradition is centered on compassion, service, justice and human connection—values that directly inform healthcare and education,” he said. “We strive to educate the whole person, not just the professional—developing ethical, purpose-driven leaders. While we are faith-informed, UHC is inclusive and welcoming to students from all backgrounds and belief systems. These values foster a campus culture that is nurturing, tight-knit and student-first—something that resonates deeply in health-focused fields.”

UHC Alumni - Leaders in the Region

The following are just a few of the many UHC alumni who are now thriving in the greater New Orleans region: