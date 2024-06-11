University of Holy Cross Celebrates Banking Program Grads

NEW ORLEANS – The University of Holy Cross celebrated the graduation of its first cohort from the specialized banking program developed in partnership with Gulf Coast Bank. A spokesperson said the graduation ceremony that took place June 7 marks the culmination of the inaugural class’s “journey through a cutting-edge curriculum tailored to meet the evolving needs of the banking industry.” The collaboration between UHC’s business department and Gulf Coast Bank has resulted in an educational initiative aimed at enhancing the professional capabilities of bank employees. The curriculum includes three core courses: “Money and Banking,” “Contemporary Business Communications” and “Ethical Issues in Business.” These courses delve deep into the intricacies of the banking industry through specialized modules, providing participants with a nuanced understanding of banking principles, communication strategies, and ethical considerations unique to the sector. The program also covers the needs of working professionals by offering flexible learning opportunities through its online format. Participants have the flexibility to access course materials, engage in discussions, work on group projects and complete assignments at their convenience, ensuring minimal disruption to their professional commitments. Weekly interactive Zoom sessions provide students with real-time engagement with instructors and fellow participants. Last week’s graduation ceremony honored the achievements of the first cohort of bank employees who have successfully completed the “Money and Banking” course. These 17 graduates, representing Gulf Coast Bank, were awarded their certificates of completion during the ceremony, marking the beginning of their journey towards further specialization and professional growth.

NEW ORLEANS – The University of Holy Cross celebrated the graduation of its first cohort from the specialized banking program developed in partnership with Gulf Coast Bank. A spokesperson said the graduation ceremony that took place June 7 marks the culmination of the inaugural class's “journey through a cutting-edge curriculum tailored to meet the evolving needs of the banking industry.”

The collaboration between UHC's business department and Gulf Coast Bank has resulted in an educational initiative aimed at enhancing the professional capabilities of bank employees.

The curriculum includes three core courses: "Money and Banking," "Contemporary Business Communications" and "Ethical Issues in Business." These courses delve deep into the intricacies of the banking industry through specialized modules, providing participants with a nuanced understanding of banking principles, communication strategies, and ethical considerations unique to the sector.

The program also covers the needs of working professionals by offering flexible learning opportunities through its online format. Participants have the flexibility to access course materials, engage in discussions, work on group projects and complete assignments at their convenience, ensuring minimal disruption to their professional commitments. Weekly interactive Zoom sessions provide students with real-time engagement with instructors and fellow participants.

Last week’s graduation ceremony honored the achievements of the first cohort of bank employees who have successfully completed the "Money and Banking" course. These 17 graduates, representing Gulf Coast Bank, were awarded their certificates of completion during the ceremony, marking the beginning of their journey towards further specialization and professional growth.