University of Holy Cross Announces New Academic Chairs

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The University of Holy Cross has announced Dr. Christine Collins Hypolite as the new Chair of Education and Dr. Kristy Walgamotte Solis as the new Chair of Nursing.

After obtaining her B.A. in Elementary Education from Nicholls State University, Dr. Hypolite started her career as a science teacher in the Lafourche Parish Public School System. She earned a Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction from Nicholls State University. After fifteen years at the junior high school level, she moved to the College of Education at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, LA. She earned her Ph.D. in Curriculum and Instruction with a focus on science education from Louisiana State University. At Nicholls State, Dr. Hypolite served as Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Education. She served on several committees, including serving as chair of the University Judicial Committee.

In 2012, Dr. Hypolite joined the Education Department at UHC. She has served as the Coordinator of UHC’s Teacher Certification Program and faculty advisor for our student chapter of Associated Professional Educators of Louisiana. Dr. Hypolite has supported future teachers by arranging field trips to conferences, planning Praxis preparation workshops, and personally tutoring for Praxis. In the 2024-2025 academic year, Dr. Hypolite successfully led the Education Department as Interim Chair.

Dr. Hypolite selflessly serves the profession of teaching and the community at large through her dedication to teaching others. She has served on several state and national committees to improve the quality of educational practices, and she currently serves as the Chair of the Louisiana Teacher Certification Appeals Committee.

Dr. Hypolite has received several endowed professorships at the University of Holy Cross for projects that have led to enhanced professional development for herself, other faculty, and students in the Education Department. Other accolades include being named The William Craig Outstanding University Educator by the Louisiana Science Teacher Association and being recognized by Who’s Who Among African-American Teachers and Who’s Who Among American Teachers. Over the years of her career, Dr. Hypolite has presented at numerous regional, state, and national education conferences. She is married to Shelby Hypolite.

Dr. Kristy Walgamotte Solis, EdD, MSN, BSN, RN, brings over 25 years of diverse experience in healthcare, encompassing roles as a Registered Nurse, Family Nurse Practitioner, and Nurse Educator. With a clinical foundation in Adult Health and a specialized focus on Oncology Nursing, Dr. Solis has provided compassionate, evidence-based care to a broad and diverse patient population throughout her career.

An alumna of the University of Holy Cross, Dr. Solis earned both her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and her Doctor of Education in Executive Leadership. She continues to serve the mission of her alma mater with distinction. Since joining the Nursing faculty in 2006, she has served in numerous leadership and instructional roles, including Clinical Coordinator, Nursing Lab Coordinator, Chair of Curriculum, Chair of Nursing Honors, and Advisor to the Student Nurses Association Executive Board.

As an experienced Nurse Educator, Dr. Solis has taught across all levels of the nursing curriculum, bringing expertise to subjects such as Medical-Surgical Nursing, Adult Health Management, Health Assessment, and Pathophysiology. Her scholarly interests focus on nursing education and faculty development, culminating in her dissertation, An Action Research Study of Effective Socialization of Novice Nurse Educators into Higher Education: A Comparative Investigation.

Dr. Solis is a recipient of multiple endowed professorships, including the Hotel Dieu, Industrial Metal, EENT, Booth-Bricker, and OLHCC Alumni Endowed Professorships, recognizing her sustained excellence in teaching. Her dedication to the nursing profession has been further honored by being named among the Great 100 Nurses of Louisiana, receiving the SNA Advisor of the Year Award, and being featured in Who’s Who in Academia.

Dr. Solis remains actively involved in numerous professional organizations, including Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society, Kappa Gamma Pi Honor Society, American Nurses Association, National League for Nursing, New Orleans District Nursing Association, Louisiana State Nurses Association, National Student Nurses’ Association (Sustaining Member), and the Louisiana Council of Administrators of Education. She is married to Daniel Solis and has two daughters, Sophia and Karissa.