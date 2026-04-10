NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The University of Holy Cross (UHC) announced Dr. Kim Hunter Reed, Louisiana’s commissioner of higher education, as commencement speaker for the Class of 2026. Dr. Reed will address graduates at the university’s commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 17, at noon at the John A. Alario Event Center in Westwego.

Dr. Reed is a nationally recognized higher education leader and student advocate whose career has spanned state and federal leadership roles. Prior to her current role, she led the Colorado Department of Higher Education and served as deputy undersecretary at the U.S. Department of Education under the Obama administration. As deputy undersecretary, she also led the White House Initiatives on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

In January 2023, she was named as one of the nation’s Top 10 Black higher education leaders by Forbes. Currently, Dr. Reed is the only female in the country to have served as a state higher education leader in multiple states.

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“Dr. Reed has devoted her career to expanding opportunity for students and strengthening the connection between higher education, workforce development and the future of our state,” said Dr. Stanton F. McNeely, president of the University of Holy Cross. “We are honored to welcome her to address the Class of 2026. Her leadership, vision and deep commitment to student success reflect the values we work to instill in our graduates throughout their academic journey.”

Commencement activities this year are taking place during a key moment of growth for the university. In 2025, UHC was named the No. 1 nursing school in Louisiana by RegisteredNursing.org. The university also earned top ratings from the Louisiana Department of Education in undergraduate and post-baccalaureate teacher preparation programs – one of only two Louisiana institutions honored with this distinction. In fall 2025, UHC celebrated a 7% increase in total enrollment and nearly a 15% increase in new student enrollment and continues to see growth into the Spring 2026, Summer 2026 and Fall 2026 semesters.

Graduation weekend will begin with a Mass and Awards Ceremony on Saturday, May 16, followed by traditional commencement exercises on Sunday, May 17. Further information on UHC’s programs and commencement activities is available at uhcno.edu.