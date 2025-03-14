University of Holy Cross Announces Date Change for Annual Event

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Due to the threat of severe weather this Saturday, March 15, the University of Holy Cross (UHC) has moved its Fourth Annual Crawfish Boil Cookoff to Saturday, April 12 on the school’s New Orleans campus in Algiers from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

The mudbug cookoff contest is open to any teams who wish to participate. Team registration is $150 and includes five entry wristbands for the team. Teams are required to purchase and boil a minimum of six sacks of crawfish from the onsite vendor.

Officials say the Crawfish Boil Cookoff was created to welcome members of the New Orleans community onto the university’s campus. The crawfish cookoff is open to everyone to taste the various uniquely seasoned crawfish batches, corn, potatoes, sausage and more from all the competing teams.

Tickets to the event are $25 prepaid and $40 at the gate, including all-you-can-eat crawfish. Children 10 and under receive free entry. Attendees are encouraged to bring cash for vendors and other activities.

Judges will determine team winners on various categories including best crawfish, best corn, best potatoesand best sausage. Prizes include a special crawfish paddle and bragging rights. Teams wishing to compete can register here.

The Crawfish Boil Cookoff officially begins at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 12 with the celebration continuing until 5:00 p.m.

Event information

What: 4th Annual University of Holy Cross Crawfish Boil Cookoff

When: Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 1-5 pm

Where: University of Holy Cross – 4123 Woodland Drive, New Orleans, LA 70131

All proceeds from the event benefit UHC students.