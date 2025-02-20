University of Holy Cross Announces 2025 Spes Unica Award

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The University of Holy Cross (UHC) will bestow its highest honor, the annual “Spes Unica” (One Hope) Award, to UHC’s retiring Dean of Nursing and Health Sciences, Dr. Patricia Prechter, Ed.D., M.S.N., B.S.N., at a ceremony at the Higgins Hotel at the National World War II Museum on April 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Serving the university and community for the past 43 years, Dr. Prechter joined the faculty of UHC in 1982 as one of four nursing faculty members who developed the B.S.N. curriculum. During her four decades of service at UHC, Dr. Prechter rose through the ranks as Vice President of Academics, Provost and currently the Dean of Nursing and Health Sciences and Chair of the School of Nursing.

Dr. Prechter has been a registered nurse for the past 50 years with clinical experience in pediatrics, ambulatory care and adult medical surgery nursing both in the military and civilian fields. Dr. Prechter was commissioned as an Army Nurse Corps officer in the Louisiana Army National Guard before retiring as the first female Colonel in the Guard after nearly three decades of service.

The Spes Unica Award is the highest honor of the University of Holy Cross. “Spes Unica” derives its name from the motto of the Congregations of Holy Cross – Sisters, Brothers, and Priests: Ave Crux Spes Unica (Hail to the Cross, Our Only Hope).

“The Cross is a reminder of Jesus’ spiritual courage; hope calls us to stand tall in the face of challenge; hope draws forth our greatest competence: the ability to transform lives. Strengthened by Our Lady of Sorrows, we continue to stand with people at the foot of their crosses, both big and small. We stand there to bear witness to the light of hope that shines forth from Christ’s resurrection. And Dr. Prechter’s many years of service exemplifies that light,” said Dr. Stanton McNeely, President of the University Holy Cross on this year’s selection of Dr. Prechter for the Spes Unica award.

Dr. Prechter is a member of numerous professional organizations and has served on numerous boards to include two terms on Louisiana’s State Board of Nursing. She served as a Program Evaluator for the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. She served on Baptist Community Ministries Board as a member and as Chair. She currently serves as President of Commcare Corporation.

