University Medical Center New Orleans Names CEO

NEW ORLEANS – University Medical Center New Orleans (UMC), part of the LCMC Health system, has announced that Tom Patrias, current Chief Operating Officer (COO), has been named the hospital’s next Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective Aug. 1.

Patrias brings more than two decades of healthcare leadership experience and a proven track record of performance improvement, safety advancement and strategic growth. Since joining UMC nearly two years ago, he has led key initiatives that have expanded service lines, boosted operational efficiency and enhanced the UMC Safe program to elevate safety for both patients and staff. He has also strengthened UMC’s academic partnerships with LSU and Tulane, reinforcing the hospital’s mission as an academic medical leader.

“Tom is a results-driven, forward-thinking leader who understands both the complexity of healthcare and the transformational promise of academic medicine,” said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health. “He brings a strategic vision and deep operational expertise that will accelerate continued growth and guide UMC into its next chapter of excellence.”

- Sponsors -

Steady Leadership Anchored in Excellence

Patrias will succeed John R. Nickens IV, who has accepted the role of CEO at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Over the past eight years, Nickens has played an instrumental role at LCMC Health, leading Manning Family Children’s (formerly Children’s Hospital New Orleans) as CEO, serving as President of Hospitals for LCMC Health and most recently, guiding UMC through a period of cultural transformation and operational excellence.

“These past eight years in New Orleans with LCMC Health have been not only the most rewarding of my career but truly the most meaningful years of my life,” said Nickens. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together, and I leave with full confidence that UMC’s future is bright with Tom leading the way.”

Nickens’ final day at UMC will be July 31. He leaves behind a strong foundation of mission-driven leadership, a legacy built on Spirit of Charity culture, and a clear path forward.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

Poised for a Bright Future

Prior to his time at UMC, Patrias served as CEO of Tulane Medical Center and Lakeside Hospital, where he led quality and performance improvement efforts and played a key role in integrating Tulane Medical Center services into East Jefferson General Hospital. He also held senior executive positions with Community Health Systems, building his reputation as a collaborative, results-oriented healthcare leader.

“As we look to the future, UMC is well-positioned for continued success,” said Feirn. “Tom will provide the consistent, focused leadership needed to support our teams, advance our academic mission and deliver exceptional care to the people of New Orleans.”

UMC’s leadership transition comes at a time of continued momentum and stability, reinforcing its responsibility as the region’s only Level 1 Trauma Center and a vital anchor of care, innovation and support for the community. With Tom Patrias stepping into the CEO role, the hospital is prepared to build on its successes, guided by its longstanding history and strong commitment to the patients, providers and communities served.

- Sponsors -

About University Medical Center New Orleans

University Medical Center New Orleans, home of the Rev. Avery C. Alexander Academic Research Hospital, offers the latest in medical services and cutting-edge research, while training the next generation of healthcare professionals.

As the region’s only Level 1 Trauma Center and Burn Center, we play a vital role in treating southern Louisiana’s most critically injured patients. University Medical Center is a proud member of LCMC Health, a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system which also includes East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, Lakeside Hospital, Manning Family Children’s, New Orleans East Hospital, Touro and West Jefferson Medical Center.