University Medical Center is Expanding Its Bariatric Program

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — University Medical Center New Orleans is expanding its bariatric program – the Center for Weight Loss and Bariatric Surgery – to address the rapidly growing need in the Greater New Orleans area. The bariatrics program is adding three new physicians to the team of providers and opening a 16-bed unit on Sept. 26 which is dedicated to providing specialized care for our bariatric surgery patients and those recovering from elective surgeries.

The addition of the Transitional Recovery Unit in the Center for Weight Loss and Bariatric Surgery aims to offer a focused and supportive environment, ensuring that bariatric surgery patients and those recovering from elective surgeries receive the specialized care they need to achieve optimal recovery outcomes.

Numerous scientific studies have shown that bariatric surgery, combined with lifestyle modification, leads to significantly better and longer lasting weight loss when compared to lifestyle modifications alone. At the Center for Weight Loss and Bariatric Surgery, UMC’s multi-disciplinary team includes bariatric surgeons, dietitians, behavioral therapists and nurse practitioners dedicated to helping our patients achieve their weight loss goals.