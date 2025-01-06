University Medical Center and Spirit of Charity Foundation Partner to Establish NOLA Strong Fund to Support Victims of Bourbon Street Attack

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In the wake of the recent mass casualty event on Bourbon Street early New Year’s Day, which claimed multiple lives and left others gravely injured, University Medical Center New Orleans (UMC), in partnership with the Spirit of Charity Foundation, is proud to announce the establishment of the NOLA Strong Fund. The individuals impacted by this tragedy face a long road to recovery, and this fund ensures they have the support, both mentally and physically, every step of the way.

Rooted in the Spirit of Charity, UMC proudly continues the legacy of Charity Hospital, upholding its longstanding mission to care for all, especially during their most vulnerable times. The NOLA Strong Fund exemplifies this mission by offering critical support to victims and their families, helping them recover, and ensuring they have access to essential resources in their time of need.

As part of the LCMC Health system, UMC is collaborating with sister hospitals to aid the recovery process for those impacted by this act of violence. Together, we are committed to providing compassionate care and vital resources to help our community heal.

“In the face of unimaginable loss and heartbreak, our community consistently shows its true strength,” said John Nickens, CEO of University Medical Center New Orleans. “The NOLA Strong Fund is a testament to the resilience and unity that defines New Orleans and the Spirit of Charity. Together, we rise to support those impacted, ensuring that care, compassion, and hope are always available when it’s needed most. We show up, we take care, and we choose excellence. This is who we are, and this is how we heal – together.”

“The Spirit of Charity Foundation is proud to partner with UMC for the NOLA Strong Fund, which will provide critical support for medical expenses, counseling services, and other essential needs for patients and their families,” said Warren Bell, president of the Spirit of Charity Foundation Board. “Standing NOLA Strong, this initiative aims to strengthen our community by fostering unity and encouraging others to contribute to the healing process.”

UMC and the Spirit of Charity Foundation invite the community to join this effort and stand in solidarity with the victims and their families during this challenging time. Individuals, businesses, and organizations are encouraged to donate to the NOLA Strong Fund to support those affected by the tragedy. Every contribution made to the Spirit of Charity Foundation, no matter the size, will make a difference. Join our efforts in reinforcing the resilience that defines New Orleans.

More information and to donate here.