Uniti Fiber Partners With New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS — Uniti Fiber, a fiber infrastructure provider, and the New Orleans Saints announced a partnership to provide scalable, high-capacity fiber-optic connectivity supporting business operations, venue systems and connected experiences across the Saints organization, including periods of elevated demand.

As sports and entertainment venues increasingly depend on high-capacity networks to power everything from gameday operations to business applications, Uniti Fiber will help support connectivity across Caesars Superdome and other Saints facilities. The relationship is designed to support operational resilience, continuity for critical systems and connected experiences for fans, employees, partners and guests on gameday and throughout the year.

“Reliable, high-performance connectivity is essential to every part of our organization, from providing our coaching staff and football operations personnel with the tools they need to supporting daily business functions and delivering the experience our fans expect on gameday,” said Jody Barbier, New Orleans Saints vice president of Information Technology. “In a business where preparation, precision and real-time communication are critical, having a first-class network is vital. Our partnership with Uniti Fiber strengthens that foundation and gives us the capacity and flexibility to meet our technology needs as they evolve.”

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Fiber infrastructure supports the Saints’ technology ecosystem, from secure business systems and point-of-sale activity to media workflows and real-time communications. Uniti Fiber’s network is designed to provide capacity for evolving operational needs and connected fan experiences.

“The Saints operate in an environment where dependable connectivity is critical every day, not only on gameday,” said Megan Meyer, regional vice president for Uniti Fiber. “We’re proud to bring our local fiber expertise and commitment to reliability to one of Louisiana’s most iconic organizations, helping provide the scalable foundation it needs to serve employees, partners and fans with confidence.”

The partnership builds on Uniti Fiber’s investment in Louisiana, where its fiber network supports businesses, healthcare organizations, government entities and other operations.

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Beyond connectivity, the partnership includes a community component. The New Orleans Saints support military members, veterans and their families throughout the Gulf South, and Uniti Fiber said the organizations share a commitment to community service across the region.

Through the partnership, the Saints and Uniti Fiber are establishing connectivity infrastructure designed to support evolving business operations, venue technology and connected experiences.

About Uniti Fiber

Uniti Fiber, a business unit of Uniti Group Inc., provides fiber, ethernet, dark fiber, voice and unified communications, colocation and managed connectivity solutions reaching more than 375,000 business, state and local government and education locations in 35 markets across six states in the Southeastern U.S.