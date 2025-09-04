United Way to Honor Suquet at 2025 Gala

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – United Way of Southeast Louisiana has announced that José S. Suquet, chairman of the Board and CEO of Pan-American Life Insurance Group, will be recognized at the 2025 Alexis de Tocqueville Gala on Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. at the New Orleans Marriott.

“José captures perfectly the spirit of our Tocqueville Society: visionary, generous and deeply committed to community,” said Michael Williamson, UWSELA president and CEO. “His leadership in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and beyond speaks volumes about the kind of person he is, focused on solutions, invested in people and determined to build a stronger future.”

As UWSELA’s Campaign Cabinet chair in 2008-09, Mr. Suquet helped United Way exceed its $21.4 million goal during the annual campaign, raising a record-breaking $22.6 million to address the health, education and financial stability of a region and its people still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Katrina.

The following year, as board chair, he led the organization’s continuing long-term recovery efforts, helping rebuild over 1,000 homes through 2.3 million hours of volunteer labor and reopen 36 local childcare centers so children could return to school and parents could return to work. When the Deepwater Horizon Oil Rig exploded in April 2010, he oversaw UWSELA’s distribution of mini-grants to 12 local nonprofits, totaling $415,000, to support case management, mental health and emergency assistance services needed in Jefferson, Plaquemines and St. Bernard parishes.

UWSELA’s Alexis de Tocqueville Society, organized in Southeast Louisiana by C. Allen Favrot in 1985, celebrates individuals, like Mr. Suquet, and families who contribute $10,000 or more annually in support of community impact and civic leadership. Members play a vital role in advancing United Way’s mission, working to eliminate poverty and build strong, thriving communities with health, education and financial security for all. Globally, the society now includes nearly 400 chapters and raises more than $529 million each year.

The esteemed group has honored exceptional civic and philanthropic leaders at their annual gala since 1986, including Chef Emeril Lagasse, Roger Ogden, Demario Davis and lifetime achievement honoree Robert W. Merrick. Across the decades, each winner’s generosity and leadership has modeled the Tocqueville ethos of neighbor helping neighbor.

“On behalf of all of us at Pan-American Life Insurance Group, we are immensely proud to see José honored with this year’s Alexis de Tocqueville Award,” said Bryan Scofield, senior vice president – Human Resources, Pan-American Life Insurance Group and UWSELA board of trustees member. “His leadership has always been rooted in service — to our colleagues, our policyholders, and to the communities where we live and work. As a Tocqueville member and steadfast supporter of United Way, José leads by example, showing that business success and community impact go hand in hand. This recognition is a testament to his vision, generosity and unwavering commitment to building a stronger, more resilient Southeast Louisiana.”

In 2025, the gala will salute Mr. Suquet, a distinguished Tocqueville member whose leadership at Pan-American Life Insurance Group exemplifies both business excellence and deep community commitment. Since becoming president and CEO in November 2004, and later chairman of the board in 2008, his vision has guided the company’s growth from $1.6 billion in assets to $7.3 billion, and its equity from $389 million to $1.2 billion.

Under his leadership, the company navigated the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina with an emergency plan later recognized as an industry model in disaster recovery. His strategic vision led the company through key expansions across the Americas and into new markets, including mergers, acquisitions and innovative service models.

“José took a storied New Orleans company and expanded its global reach while deepening its local purpose,” said Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “But his greatest strength is knowing that success means more when it lifts the community with it. That’s the kind of leadership this region needs more of.”

The Alexis de Tocqueville Gala is United Way’s signature event recognizing transformative philanthropy and civic leadership. The evening brings together business and community leaders to honor individuals whose sustained generosity drives impact across education, health and financial security in Southeast Louisiana.

Sponsorship and ticket information for the 2025 gala are available at UnitedWaySELA.org/Tocqueville.

