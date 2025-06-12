United Way Sets 10-Year Goal, Announces Leaders, Award Winners

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – At its annual meeting of members on June 10, United Way of Southeast Louisiana announced a new goal to place 100,000 households living under the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) Threshold on a pathway to prosperity by 2035, part of its new 2025–2027 Strategic Plan announced at the gathering.

“We spent months listening to our community, partners and team, and the message was clear. If we want to create real, lasting change, we can’t just react to crises,” said Michael Williamson, UWSELA president and CEO. “This bold goal ensures we’re not just reacting to the symptoms of poverty but leading with vision and investing in the people and systems that can drive lasting change. Our focus is clear: smarter solutions, more opportunity and real impact for those working the hardest to get by.”

The goal is part of UWSELA’s new strategic roadmap, built from over 140 community voices. The roadmap reflects a shift toward deeper, more targeted investments that address the root causes of poverty. In the coming weeks, full plan details will be available online at UnitedWaySELA.org.

UWSELA also celebrated individuals and partners whose dedication to United Way is driving meaningful change, recognizing them through the 2024-25 United Awards and Top-10 Most Generous Workplaces.

United Award winners

Outstanding Communications Award: Kacy Wainwright, Audacy

Community Impact Partner Award: City of New Orleans

Public Policy Award: Jeannie Donovan, City of New Orleans Health Department

Edward J. Krause Volunteer of the Year Award: Cathy McRae, Women United

Lisa Arseneaux Employee Campaign Champion of the Year Award: Adam Rogge, Keystone Engineering

Board Member of the Year Award: Ron McClain, Institute for Mental Hygiene

Southeast Louisiana’s Top-10 Most Generous Workplaces

Entergy Corporation – maintaining the top spot from 2023-24 Valero Meraux Refinery Latter & Blum | Compass Shell Chalmette Refining – PBF Energy International Paper Pan-American Life Insurance Group Freeport-McMoRan Rain Carbon IMTT

The workplaces contributed over $4 million through employee contributions, corporate gifts and fundraisers to UWSELA’s annual campaign. See the full list of Southeast Louisiana’s Top-60 Most Generous Workplaces online at UnitedWaySELA.org/Corporate-Partners.

New Board Officers and Members

At the meeting, UWSELA also inducted new board officers and members for 2025, including new Board Chair Elizabeth Ellison-Frost, community relations manager for Chalmette Refining – PBF Energy.

“Our mission has never been about a single person or a single organization. It’s about all of us, lifting as we climb, working in lockstep and refusing to accept the status quo,” said Ellison-Frost. “As chair, I’m committed to helping United Way grow its reach, strengthen its partnerships and deliver even greater impact. And I’ll be relentless in the pursuit of a region where everyone, everywhere, can reach their full potential.”

Newly elected trustees

John LeBlanc, Metairie Bank

Sandra Lindquist, New Orleans Chamber of Commerce

Mayra Pineda, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

2025 Board Officers

Chair: Elizabeth Ellison-Frost, Chalmette Refining – PBF Energy

Vice Chair: Meghan Donelon, Red River Bank

Secretary: Toya Barnes-Teamer, Ph.D., Teamer Strategy Group, LLC

Treasurer: Kay Miller, Ericksen Krentel

Governance Chair & Immediate-Past Chair: Ron McClain, Institute of Mental Hygiene

At-large members

Michelle Delery, Entergy Corporation

Ronnie Slone, The Slone Group, LLC

William Wainwright, Ph.D., Southeastern Louisiana University

“These individuals embody what it means to lead with purpose and act with impact,” added McClain. “They are guiding forces behind our work, and together, we’ll continue to make bold decisions about how and where we invest and ensure that every household across our region has the opportunity to survive and thrive.”

All new appointees will assume their positions on July 1.

About United Way of Southeast Louisiana

For over 100 years, United Way of Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA) has been a leader and trusted partner in improving lives and making a lasting difference. We fight to eradicate poverty by preparing people for quality jobs, growing incomes, and affording better health and education opportunities throughout Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington parishes.

We have a bold vision of equitable communities where all individuals are healthy, educated, and financially stable – and we have a plan. United Way of Southeast Louisiana’s Blueprint for Prosperity guides all strategic investments in programs, initiatives, collaborations, volunteerism, and advocacy aimed at tackling poverty. For more information, please visit UnitedWaySELA.org.