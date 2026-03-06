United Way Opens Applications for Business Accelerator

NEW ORLEANS – United Way of Southeast Louisiana has opened applications for the next cohort of United for Business, a small business accelerator designed to help entrepreneurs strengthen their operations, build financial stability and expand their businesses across Southeast Louisiana.

The program provides small business owners with tools to grow their businesses, including financial capability training, business development education, mentorship and opportunities to build capital through a matched savings model.

The upcoming cohort will run from April through November, with applications open through March 17.

Participants complete a structured curriculum through bi-weekly workshops that include business planning, financial education and peer learning opportunities through a small business savings club model. The program also includes a matched-savings component that helps entrepreneurs build capital they can reinvest directly in their businesses.

Since launching the initiative, United Way has helped participating small businesses generate nearly $300,000 in capital investment.

United for Business is open to eligible entrepreneurs throughout United Way’s seven-parish service area, including Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes.

The initiative is part of United Way’s efforts to support small business development and economic opportunity in the region. Organization leaders say the program is intended to help entrepreneurs strengthen their businesses and increase financial stability.

Funding is made possible through the St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation and other donors.

About United Way of Southeast Louisiana

United Way of Southeast Louisiana is a nonprofit organization that works to address poverty and improve economic opportunity across a seven-parish region that includes Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes.

Founded more than 100 years ago, the organization focuses on initiatives designed to help individuals prepare for quality jobs, increase household income and expand access to health and education resources. United Way’s work is guided by its Blueprint for Prosperity, a strategic framework that directs investments in programs, partnerships, volunteer initiatives and advocacy efforts aimed at reducing poverty and improving financial stability for families across the region.