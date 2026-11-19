NEW ORLEANS — United Way of Southeast Louisiana opened its first Prosperity Center in Jefferson Parish on Nov. 17, bringing free services to the West Bank and introducing a new model designed to expand how residents access support throughout the organization’s seven-parish region.

Located at 1601 Belle Chasse Highway in Terrytown, the West Jefferson Campus marks the evolution of United Way’s Prosperity Centers from financial capability centers to integrated community resource hubs. Through the new “one-door” model, residents can receive help with immediate needs while connecting to programs and community resources related to employment, housing, health, education, youth development and financial security.

Ribbon cutting – United Way opens first Jefferson Parish Prosperity Center.

The campus is also the first Prosperity Center to fully integrate RETURN, United Way’s reentry initiative for individuals returning to Jefferson Parish after incarceration. RETURN provides direct assistance, case management and coordination of care, helping participants address barriers to employment, housing and financial stability.

- Sponsors -

“Financial stability is still at the heart of our Prosperity Centers, but families often need help in more than one area,” said Meghan Donelon, chair of United Way of Southeast Louisiana’s Board of Trustees. “Thanks to our generous donors, corporate partners, dedicated volunteers and staff, we’re bringing those services together, including RETURN, so people have a better way to get the support they need and move forward.”

Addressing Financial Needs in Jefferson Parish

According to the latest United For ALICE data, 48% of Jefferson Parish households live below the ALICE Threshold, meaning nearly half earn less than what’s needed to afford basic necessities. The parish’s West Bank has its highest concentration of households below that threshold.

L-R: Tim Kerner Jr, Sarah Babcock, and Jennifer Van Vrancken.

“Bringing these services to the West Bank makes a real difference for families who need them,” said Sarah Babcock, Jefferson Parish public health technical advisor. “We’re glad to see United Way investing here and connecting residents with more opportunities to get ahead.”

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

Jefferson Parish Councilman Tim Kerner Jr., District 1, also emphasized the importance of reentry services.

“Justice requires accountability. Lasting public safety requires a path forward. By giving people who have served their time the tools to work, provide for their families, and become productive citizens, United Way’s Prosperity Center helps turn second chances into safer streets and a stronger Jefferson Parish,” Kerner said.

UWSELA Executive Vice President Chiquita Lattimore.

Prosperity Centers’ Regional Impact

The opening coincides with the ninth anniversary of the original J. Wayne Leonard Prosperity Center, established in 2017.

- Sponsors -

Since then, programming through United Way’s Prosperity Centers has helped taxpayers across its seven-parish service area claim more than $110 million in federal and state tax refunds. The centers’ financial capability programming has also supported 289 asset purchases valued at more than $24 million, including 119 homes.

Participants in United Way’s Moving Families Forward and STEP programs have also eliminated more than $931,000 in debt during their respective reporting periods.

Funded through United Way donors, the West Jefferson Campus is open to eligible residents throughout the organization’s seven-parish service area. All Prosperity Center services are free, including financial coaching, financial education and assistance connecting to community resources. Services are available in English and Spanish.

United Way Prosperity Center Expansion

United Way plans to expand the one-door model across its existing Prosperity Center network throughout Southeast Louisiana. The expansion is part of the organization’s Blueprint for Prosperity and its goal of putting 100,000 individuals living below the ALICE Threshold on a pathway to financial stability by 2035.