United Way of Southeast Louisiana Launches Shutdown Fund

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – United Way of Southeast Louisiana has announced the launch of the United Way Southeast Louisiana Government Shutdown Relief Fund to provide critical support to individuals and nonprofit partners affected by the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The fund will help cover essential needs, including but not limited to food and utility and housing assistance, for workers and families struggling to make ends meet during this period of uncertainty.

“United Way has always shown up when our community needs us most, and this moment is no different,” said Michael Williamson, UWSELA President and CEO. “The shutdown’s effects will ripple through families, local economies and the nonprofit organizations already stretched thin supporting those in need. We’re stepping up to fill the gaps and encourage others to join us.”

The public can donate online at UnitedWaySELA.org/ShutdownRelief with 100% of every dollar raised remaining local, helping families and nonprofits across Southeast Louisiana access vital resources and maintain stability during this difficult time.

Elizabeth Ellison-Frost, UWSELA Board Chair, added, “Our region’s strength lies in our people and partners who never hesitate to help. Together, we can ensure our neighbors don’t have to weather this crisis alone.”

About United Way of Southeast Louisiana

For over 100 years, United Way of Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA) has been a leader and trusted partner in improving lives and making a lasting difference. UWSELA fights to eradicate poverty by preparing people for quality jobs, growing incomes and affording better health and education opportunities throughout Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington parishes.

United Way of Southeast Louisiana’s Blueprint for Prosperity guides all strategic investments in programs, initiatives, collaborations, volunteerism, and advocacy aimed at tackling poverty. For more information, please visit UnitedWaySELA.org.