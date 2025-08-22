United Way Marks 20 Years Since Katrina with Day of Action

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – United Way of Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA) will join partners and community members to honor the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina with a Day of Action on Saturday, Aug. 23. The daylong series of events will reflect UWSELA’s commitment to the affected communities since the storm, recognize the progress made and strengthen the community’s preparedness for the challenges ahead. All events are free and open to the public.

“Over the past 20 years, United Way has been proud to stand with these communities, demonstrating our lasting commitment to showing up, both in times of crisis and as we build for the future,” said Michael Williamson, UWSELA president and CEO. “In the days, months and years after Hurricane Katrina, tens of thousands of volunteers rolled up their sleeves to help Southeast Louisiana rebuild. Their selfless service restored homes, communities and hope. Twenty years later, volunteers are still at the heart of creating a stronger, brighter future for our region, and United Way is proud to carry that spirit of service forward.”

Day of Action Events

United Way Day of Action (New Orleans East)

9 a.m. – Noon

12000 Hayne Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70128

In honor of Hurricane Katrina’s 20th anniversary, join UWSELA, Enterprise Mobility and YEP for a Day of Service in New Orleans East. Together, volunteers will work to beautify outdoor spaces, support local youth and honor the city’s resilience. Volunteers should register here.

United Way Day of Action (St. Bernard Parish)

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

7143 Saint Claude Ave., Arabi, LA 70032

In honor of Hurricane Katrina’s 20th anniversary, from greeting families with a smile to handing out free disaster preparedness kits, you’ll be on the front lines of building a more resilient St. Bernard Parish. Each kit you give away could mean a family is better prepared for hurricane season—and that’s a big deal in our community. Volunteers should register here.

United Way Day of Action (Jefferson Parish)

10 a.m. – Noon

651 Leson Court, Harvey, LA, 70058

In honor of Hurricane Katrina’s 20th anniversary, join UWSELA and the Agri-Aquaculture Center of Excellence for the chance to support The Harvest to Health Farm while learning about sustainable farming and hydroponics. Wear clothes and closed-toed shoes that can get dirty and wet and bring a change of clothes. Volunteers should register here.

Community Giveaway (Plaquemines Parish)

10 a.m. – Noon

YMCA Buras

36342 Hwy 11, Buras, LA 70041

UWSELA will provide 100 households with a free disaster preparedness kit. Prosperity Center representatives will also be on-site, offering up to $125 in utility bill assistance to Plaquemines Parish residents. No registration required. Supplies will be first come, first served. Utility bill assistance is available to Plaquemines Parish residents only. One credit per household.

Community Giveaway (St. Bernard Parish)

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

St. Bernard Community Center

7143 Saint Claude Ave., Arabi, LA 70032

Volunteers and team members with UWSELA will distribute 500 free disaster preparedness kits, ensuring St. Bernard families are better prepared for hurricane season. Supplies will be first-come, first-served and one per person. Registration is not required.

The anniversary of Hurricane Katrina underscores UWSELA’s ongoing mission: uniting government, business, nonprofit partners and residents to address the root causes of poverty and deliver rapid disaster response across the region. For more information, visit UnitedWaySELA.org or follow @UnitedWaySELA on social media.

About United Way of Southeast Louisiana

For more than 100 years, United Way of Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA) has been a leader and trusted partner in improving lives and making a lasting difference. We fight to eradicate poverty by preparing people for quality jobs, growing incomes and affording better health and education opportunities throughout Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes.

We have a bold vision of equitable communities where all individuals are healthy, educated, and financially stable – and we have a plan. United Way of Southeast Louisiana’s Blueprint for Prosperity guides all strategic investments in programs, initiatives, collaborations, volunteerism, and advocacy aimed at tackling poverty.