United Way Launches United for New Orleans Relief FundTo Support Victims of New Year’s Day Attack

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – United Way of Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA) has launched the United for New Orleans Relief Fund to support victims, their families and partner organizations assisting in the aftermath of the New Year’s Day attack on New Orleans.

The public can contribute online at UnitedWaySELA.org/UnitedForNOLA.

The fund ensures that 100% of donations will go directly to those affected to meet urgent needs in collaboration with local organizations and service providers.

“Our hearts are heavy as we grieve with the victims and all those affected by the tragic attack in New Orleans,” said Michael Williamson, UWSELA president and CEO. “In times like these, we must come together as a community to support one another. We stand United with our city.”

For those experiencing emotional distress, UWSELA urges the public to call 988, the national Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, to access free and confidential mental health support, available 24/7.

Additionally, resources are available online at ovc.ojp.gov/help-for-victims/terrorism-and-mass-violence for victims of terrorism and mass violence.

“We know that the pain from today’s events will linger, but so will our commitment to helping our community heal,” added Williamson. “We invite everyone to join us in this effort because together, we are stronger.”

For 100 years, United Way of Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA) has been a leader and trusted partner in improving lives and making a lasting difference, fighting to eradicate poverty by preparing people for quality jobs, growing incomes, and affording better health and education opportunities throughout Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington parishes.