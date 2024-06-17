United Way Announces Grantees, Most Generous Workplaces

NEW ORLEANS — From the United Way of Southeast Louisiana:

On June 14, UWSELA revealed an array of corporate acknowledgments, award winners, grant recipients and volunteer leaders during its annual meeting of members.

The organization, founded in New Orleans by volunteers and community partners in 1924, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

- Sponsors -

“From strengthening local resilience to advancing health, youth opportunity and financial security, United Way has proven time and again that we can drive meaningful, lasting impact,” said UWSELA President and CEO Michael Williamson. “As we celebrate this incredible milestone, we also look forward with anticipation and excitement. Our goal for the next century is ambitious and clear: to continue closing gaps and creating opportunities so that every person in our community can be healthy, educated, and financially stable.”

The gathering honored the remarkable individuals, dedicated partners and transformative programs that fuel UWSELA’s mission to eradicate poverty in Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes.

Collaborative Grantees Announced for the 2024-2027 Grant Cycle

UWSELA announced its new 2024-2027 Collaborative Grantees during the centennial event. UWSELA designed the grants in alignment with its Blueprint for Prosperity to support groups of partners taking a collaborative approach to addressing the complex interplay of the local symptoms and drivers of poverty.

The UWSELA 2024-2027 Collaborative Grantees include:

CYPB Youth Master Plan (Infrastructure – Backbone) – Orleans Parish

Jefferson Parish Family Preservation Collaborative (Implementation) – Jefferson Parish

LA Voz Conecta (Implementation) – Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines Parish and St. Bernard parishes

New Orleans Early Childhood Parent Leadership Collaborative (Implementation) – Orleans Parish

NHC Cornerstone Implementation Council (Implementation) – Tangipahoa and Washington parishes

Split Second Cares Health Pipeline Collaborative (Planning Grant) – Jefferson, Orleans, St. Bernard and St. Tammany parishes

Washington Parish Equitable Food Access Collaborative (Implementation) – Washington Parish

YouthForce NOLA (Infrastructure – Shared Measurement) – Orleans Parish

The grants may be used for:

- Sponsors -

Planning: To help collaboratives come together to create a steering committee, common agenda and working groups

Infrastructure-Backbone: To support backbone organizations or functions.

Infrastructure-Shared Measurement: To support shared measurement systems

Implementation: To support systems-change strategies developed by working groups

Continuous Improvement: To conduct evaluations

“Congratulations to the second cohort of grant recipients for their bold approach and dedication to tackling the significant, systemic inequities that hinder fair access to opportunity for so many in our region,” said Chief Equity and Impact Officer Mary Ambrose. “We look forward to witnessing their success with these cross-sector collaborations that dive deep, hit at the root of poverty and pave the way for a stronger Southeast Louisiana for every person, everywhere.”

An expert-led volunteer committee reviewed submissions and presentations before making a final recommendation for approval to the UWSELA Board of Trustees. The three-year grant funding will begin in July 2024 and end in June 2027.

Read more about the new collaboratives and their focus areas online at UnitedWaySELA.org/CollabGrants.

Southeast Louisiana’s Top 10 Most Generous Workplaces Revealed

The annual Top 10 Most Generous Workplaces ranking recognizes the businesses in UWSELA’s seven-parish service area that contributed the most to and through the organization during the previous fiscal year.

This year’s Top 10 Most Generous Workplaces include:

Entergy Corporation Valero Meraux Refinery Shell Chalmette Refining, LLC – PBF Energy Zachry Group International Paper Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. Rain Carbon Inc. Pan-American Life Insurance Group Latter & Blum | Compass

Entergy Corporation took the top honors with an extraordinary commitment to running a strong campaign, and Valero Meraux Refinery moved into the second spot with long-time supporters at Shell in at number three.

Zachry Group is back for the second year with a jump to number five, growing their employee and corporate giving by more than 68% from last year.

Workplaces interested in running a United Way campaign can visit UnitedWaySELA.org/CSR.

UWSELA Names New Board Chair, New Board Members & 2024-25 Campaign Cabinet Chair

UWSELA Board of Trustees members elected Ron McClain, Executive Director of the Institute of Mental Hygiene for the City of New Orleans, as the 2024-25 chair. McClain served on a number of United Way committees over the years, most recently as Chair of the Public Policy Committee.

“We extend our gratitude to all our dedicated volunteers, including our board’s executive committee, who epitomize the spirit of leading by example,” said 2024-25 UWSELA Board of Trustees Chair Ron McClain. “Their willingness to help guide our United Way means we can tackle key issues and lead collaborations big enough to change the course for hundreds of thousands of households in our region.”

The following individuals will join the Board of Trustees for their first three-year term.

Joan Coffman, St. Tammany Parish Hospital

Louis David, New Orleans Business Alliance

Jeff Ehlinger, First Bank & Trust

Dr. Kathy Johnson, University of New Orleans

Adam Kuehne, Valero – Meraux Refinery

UWSELA also named Meghan Donelon, Greater New Orleans Market President of Red River Bank, the 2024-25 Campaign Cabinet Chair. Donelon will lead the volunteer cabinet charged with fundraising through UWSELA’s workplace campaigns.

2023-24 LIVE UNITED Award Winners: Recognizing Remarkable Social Impact Leaders

UWSELA also paid tribute to the recipients of the 2023-24 LIVE UNITED Awards, spotlighting the extraordinary individuals and organizations that define the collaborative spirit of United Way, joining forces to tackle the region’s most pressing challenges.

The winners, nominated and selected by UWSELA staff, each made a unique impact on Southeast Louisiana households, helping raise funds for tornado victims, increasing access to affordable early care and education, engaging young professionals in UWSELA’s mission and much more.

The 2023-24 LIVE UNITED Award winners: