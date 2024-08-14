United Way Announces Grand Opening of New Orleans East Prosperity Center

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — In a significant move aimed at bolstering financial stability and reducing poverty in Southeast Louisiana, the United Way of Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA) will officially open its New Orleans East Prosperity Center on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 2 p.m. Located at 8324 Morrison Rd., New Orleans, LA 70127, this new facility marks the first one-stop financial capability center dedicated to serving the residents of New Orleans East.

The New Orleans East Prosperity Center is designed to enhance the financial well-being of local residents through a comprehensive suite of services. These include financial education and coaching, benefits screening, incentivized savings programs, and income tax assistance. The center aims to help low and moderate-income households achieve greater financial stability and create a more equitable community.

This new center is the fourth Prosperity Center established by UWSELA, following the successful models of the J. Wayne Leonard Prosperity Center in Mid-City New Orleans, the Northshore Prosperity Center in St. Tammany Parish, and the Prosperity Center – Bogalusa Campus in Washington Parish.

The opening of the New Orleans East Prosperity Center is a key component of UWSELA’s Blueprint for Prosperity, a strategic initiative aimed at eradicating poverty and fostering economic growth across the region. Through its Prosperity Centers, UWSELA provides community members with the tools and resources needed to overcome financial challenges and improve their overall quality of life.

Since their inception, UWSELA’s Prosperity Centers have helped participants achieve notable improvements in their credit scores, savings, and asset ownership. The success of these centers is attributed to their no-judgment approach, the expertise of their staff, and the effectiveness of their programs.

The grand opening event will feature UWSELA leadership, state and local elected officials, and prominent business and nonprofit leaders from New Orleans. Their presence underscores the collaborative effort to support and uplift the community through this new initiative.

For more information about the New Orleans East Prosperity Center and the services it offers, interested individuals are encouraged to attend the opening or visit the UWSELA website.