United Way Announces First-Ever RESOLVE Grant Recipients

NEW ORLEANS (Press Release)– United Way of Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA), in partnership with the New Orleans Mental Health Collaborative (MHC), is excited to reveal the recipients of the inaugural RESOLVE NOLA Impact Grants. These grants were established by MHC partners to tackle the urgent need for mental health and addiction services for youth and families affected by community violence and collective trauma in New Orleans.

“Access to comprehensive mental health services remains one of my top priorities, and the RESOLVE Impact Grants are a solid step toward improving the health, safety, and quality of life for all New Orleans residents,” said New Orleans District A city councilmember and MHC committee co-chair, Joe Giarrusso, in a press release. “All 16 grant recipients have proven their dedication to our shared goals and have already created a lasting impact for many New Orleans youth. This is just one of the many practical and productive impacts of the Mental Health Collaborative.”

The RESOLVE NOLA Impact Grants will allocate funds to foster expanded, equitable access to trauma-informed community violence support for youth of color in the most vulnerable communities in Orleans Parish. The funding is designed to build a seamless system of culturally relevant services to mitigate the lasting effects of trauma and violence.

“For 100 years, United Way of Southeast Louisiana has committed to supporting those working tirelessly to address the pressing needs of our community, and the RESOLVE NOLA Community Impact Grants reinforce this,” said Michael Williamson, UWSELA president and CEO. “As the need for comprehensive mental health services for youth remains a significant challenge in New Orleans, the RESOLVE grants represent a key advancement in providing essential resources and empowering young people and their families to build resilience and navigate challenges.”

Sixteen Orleans Parish nonprofit organizations will receive up to $25,000 of the $250,000 in grant funding to provide critical mental health services, addiction prevention programs and trauma-informed support structures.

The 2024 RESOLVE NOLA Impact Grants recipients include:

Boys Town Louisiana

Children’s Bureau of New Orleans

Communities in Schools Gulf South

Free ALAS

Glam U, Inc.

Good Shepherd Nativity School

Health & Education Alliance of Louisiana

Institute of Women and Ethnic Studies

New Orleans Pride Center

Phoenix Communities of NOLA

Reaching for the Stars

Rooted Ones

Son of a Saint

VIA LINK, Inc.

Whole Village Art Therapy

Yeah! Yoga

This year’s grant recipients underwent a rigorous review process to ensure equitable and fair funding to address behavioral health disparities and social determinants of health. A panel of experts carefully evaluated each applicant based on factors such as Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) representation, history of successfully serving youth, purpose and program goals, delivery methods, project sustainability and measurement tools.

“It was a privilege to serve on the Community Advisory Board for this grant-giving opportunity,” said Anamaria Villamarin-Lupin, LCSW-BACS, deputy director, Office of Youth and Families in the Mayor’s Office. “In alignment with the Youth Master Plan, it is vital to support the work at all levels of intervention that serves youth and families that are most impacted by trauma and violence.”

In December 2022, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) awarded MHC partners over $1.9 million, through Resiliency in Communities After Stress and Trauma (ReCAST) grants, to expand and coordinate trauma-informed community behavioral health resources and services for young people. The SAMHSA funding supports the RESOLVE NOLA Impact Grants to help serve youth and families living in communities of chronic poverty most impacted by collective trauma and community violence.

“This grant is a game-changer and is vital for us to continue to inspire girls to walk in their purpose,” says Tiffany LeBlanc, executive director of Glam U 101, Inc. “By providing focused interventions and support, we are addressing immediate emotional needs and laying the groundwork to mold the next generation of young ladies. With this strong foundation, they will have the capacity to become successful leaders equipped with the self-confidence needed to overcome challenges and realize their full potential.”

Mental health issues impact multiple aspects of a person’s life, and delays in mental health treatment are associated with increased morbidity and mortality, including the development of chronic co-existing psychiatric and physical disorders. When ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) families and youth do not have access to affordable, quality mental health care in a stigma-free environment, they are more likely to engage in potentially dangerous self-treatment, such as substance abuse. With 54% of Orleans Parish households living below the ALICE Threshold as of 2022, the RESOLVE NOLA Grant will significantly impact the community’s well-being.

“The SAMHSA RESOLVE Community Impact Grant is more than just funding; it’s a lifeline for the community we serve,” said Dr. Rochelle Head-Dunham, executive and medical director of Metropolitan Human Services District and MHC committee co-chair. “This grant empowers us to expand our services and provide critical support to those struggling with mental illness and addiction, enabling them to experience tangible difference in their lives.”