United Way Announces $155,000 in Grants

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – United Way of Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA), on behalf of the New Orleans Mental Health Collaborative (MHC), has announced the second grant cycle of the Resilient, Equitable Systems for Overcoming Loss and Violence Everywhere (RESOLVE) NOLA Impact Grants. The MHC partners created the grants to address the critical shortage of mental health resources and addiction services for youth and their families who face the profound impacts of community violence and collective trauma in New Orleans.

“Through RESOLVE NOLA Impact Grants, we’re funding essential programs and investing in measurable change,” said Michael Williamson, UWSELA president and CEO. “Thanks to the vision of Councilmember Joe Giarrusso, the leadership of co-chair Dr. Rochelle Head-Dunham and the MHC’s effort, more young people are finding safe spaces to heal, more families are gaining access to care before a crisis escalates and entire communities are taking steps forward on the path to long-term stability and well-being.”

Councilmember Giarrusso launched the MHC in September 2022 in response to the city’s ongoing mental and behavioral health crisis. Comprised of health care providers, nonprofit organizations, government agencies and businesses, the collaborative oversees RESOLVE NOLA and works to identify and fill gaps in mental health care in the city.

MHC and UWSELA are awarding $155,500 in 2024-2025 RESOLVE NOLA Impact Grants to 13 Orleans Parish nonprofit organizations to provide critical mental health services, addiction prevention programs and trauma-informed support structures.

2025 Grant Recipients

The 2025 grant recipients include:

New Orleans Art Department Foundation

Puentes New Orleans

Birthmark Doula Collective

New Orleans Pride Center

Black Women for Self

Get Up N Ride Foundation

Impact Connections

Song Community Development Corporation

YEAH! Yoga

Be Loud Studios

Glam U, Inc

Phoenix Communities of New Orleans

WeHelp NOLA

This year’s grant recipients underwent a rigorous review process to ensure fair access to funding to address behavioral health disparities and social determinants of health. A panel of experts carefully evaluated each applicant based on factors such as, history of successfully serving youth, purpose and program goals, delivery methods, project sustainability and measurement tools.

“The SAMHSA RESOLVE Community Impact Grant represents a transformative opportunity for our community,” said Dr. Head-Dunham, co-chair of the MHC Committee and executive and medical director of the Metropolitan Human Services District. “We recognize that funding alone is not enough. Collaboration with persons served, families and supporters will yield higher results in improving mental health and addiction-related outcomes for all.”

Background of the Grants

Mental health challenges touch every part of a person’s life, and untreated conditions often lead to more severe outcomes, including higher rates of chronic illness and co-occurring disorders. For families and youth in ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) households, limited access to affordable, quality mental health care increases the risk of harmful coping behaviors like substance use. With nearly half of Southeast Louisiana households living below the ALICE Threshold, the RESOLVE NOLA Impact Grants are providing vital support to strengthen community health and stability.

Since its inception, the initiative has awarded $405,000 in grants to 29 local organizations and trained more than 3,100 community members, including over 2,100 mental health professionals and youth-serving staff, in trauma-informed perspectives. It has also reached more than 115,000 residents through mental health awareness campaigns, school-based programming and community events and provided direct behavioral health services to more than 400 high-risk youth and families.

To learn more about Resolve, please visit UnitedWaySELA.org/ResolveGrants.

About United Way of Southeast Louisiana

For over 100 years, United Way of Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA) has been a leader and trusted partner in improving lives and making a lasting difference. We fight to eradicate poverty by preparing people for quality jobs, growing incomes, and affording better health and education opportunities throughout Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington parishes.

We have a bold vision of equitable communities where all individuals are healthy, educated, and financially stable – and we have a plan. United Way of Southeast Louisiana’s Blueprint for Prosperity guides all strategic investments in programs, initiatives, collaborations, volunteerism, and advocacy aimed at tackling poverty. For more information, please visit UnitedWaySELA.org. Find us on social: @UnitedWaySELA.