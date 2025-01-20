United Natives Hosts 2nd Annual Sports Gala During Super Bowl Week in New Orleans

Become an Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

New Orleans – United Natives, a national nonprofit dedicated to empowering Native communities through sports, mental health support, and education, announced its 2nd Annual Sports Gala during Superweek in New Orleans. This extraordinary evening, celebrating the intersection of sports, culture, and community, will take place on Feb. 4 at The Cannery in New Orleans. The Gala serves as the centerpiece of United Natives’ annual fundraising efforts, coinciding with Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9.

The United Natives Sports Gala serves as a tribute to resilience and empowerment, bringing together leaders, advocates, and supporters to emphasize the transformative power of sports. The evening will feature a free Women in Sports panel discussion and cocktail hour, followed by a ticketed event including an awards ceremony, live entertainment, a three-course fine dining experience, a silent auction, and an open bar. Tickets are $100 per person here.

Event Highlights

The Women in Sports panel discussion and cocktail hour will take place 5:00-6:30 p.m. This complimentary event offers an engaging discussion featuring trailblazing women in the sports industry. Panelists will explore themes of inclusivity, representation, and the challenges women face in sports leadership. “This hour is dedicated to celebrating the contributions and achievements of women in sports while inspiring future generations to break barriers and redefine possibilities,” said Dr. Crystal Lee, CEO of United Natives. Registration is required, and drink tickets will be available for purchase.

The evening portion of the Sports Gala, taking place from 6:30-9:00 p.m., will be a masquerade-themed night featuring an awards ceremony recognizing individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to Indigenous communities and sports. In addition, guests will enjoy live entertainment, fine dining, and the opportunity to participate in a silent auction.

Supporting Community Initiatives

Funds raised at the Gala will support free mental health counseling available in 14 states with plans to expand nationwide, youth development programs such as sports camps, mentorship initiatives, and leadership development for Indigenous youth, STEM opportunities to empower Native youth, and United Natives’ support of the Arizona Cardinals to promote representation and opportunity for Indigenous athletes.

United Natives is also partnering with Celebrity Sweat for the 20th Annual Celebrity Flag Football Challenge, a highlight of Superweek in New Orleans. Expected to draw over 5,000 attendees, the event will bring together sports stars, celebrities, and fans for a day of football and community celebration.

Leadership and Vision

Guided by its CEO and founder, Dr. Crystal Lee, United Natives has formed impactful partnerships across healthcare, sports, technology, and education. Lee has been recognized by Scientific American for contributions to science and research, highlighting her vital contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic as a public health advocate and scientist. As an Indigenous leader, Dr. Lee played a crucial role in addressing the pandemic's impact on the Navajo Nation and other Native communities, integrating cultural sensitivity with modern scientific strategies.

Aligning with Super Bowl Spirit

United Natives has stated that it is proud to align its mission with the celebratory spirit of the New Orleans Super Bowl and Superweek. The Sports Gala not only serves as a major fundraising effort but also amplifies the voices and achievements of Indigenous communities during one of the largest sporting events in the world.

Ticket and Sponsorship Information

Tickets for the Gala are available for $100 and can be purchased here. Early registration is recommended, as seating is limited. Sponsorship packages are also available.