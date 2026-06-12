Unitech Expands at New Jefferson Parish Location

NEW ORLEANS — The Unitech Training Academy New Orleans Campus has relocated to 201 Evans Road, Suite 400, with students returning to in-person classes this week at the new facility. The campus offers training in EKG/Phlebotomy Technician, Medical Assistant, and Pharmacy Technician programs, preparing students for careers in healthcare fields.

The move marks a new chapter for the campus, which has served the Greater New Orleans community since opening on 2011. The new location provides updated classroom and student spaces while allowing the campus to continue delivering hands-on training and student support services.

“Education has the power to change the course of a person’s life,” said Dr. Noah Brandon, President and CEO of Unitech Training Academy. “Our move to this new location will create more opportunities for students, strengthen our connection to the community, and continue the work we’ve accomplished in New Orleans since 2011. We’re proud to empower students in gaining the skills, confidence, and support they need to move forward.”

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Director of Education Berta Jefferson said the new facility reflects the campus’s commitment to serving students and employers throughout the region.

“Our New Orleans Campus has helped thousands of students take the next step toward a new career,” Jefferson said. “This new location allows us to continue that work in a space designed to support growth, learning and opportunity.”

Since opening in 2011, the New Orleans Campus has provided healthcare career training through hands-on instruction, experienced faculty and career-focused programs. Students also receive career services support designed to help them transition from the classroom to the workforce.

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Located in Jefferson Parish, the campus serves students from across the Greater New Orleans area seeking workforce training and career opportunities.

Louisiana’s healthcare workforce demand continues to grow, particularly for entry-level support roles such as medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and phlebotomists. The Louisiana Board of Regents has projected the state’s healthcare sector will add approximately 30,000 jobs over the next decade, while national labor data shows medical assistant positions alone are expected to grow much faster than average as hospitals, clinics and outpatient providers face ongoing staffing shortages.

About Unitech Training Academy

Founded in 1997, Unitech Training Academy provides career-focused education and workforce training through campuses across Louisiana and online. Programs are designed to help students gain knowledge and skills for careers in healthcare, skilled trades and business-related fields.