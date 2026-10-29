Unitech Adds Electrical Training in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Unitech Training Academy is expanding its career training opportunities in New Orleans with the addition of its Electrical program, giving area residents a new pathway to develop hands-on skills and prepare for careers in the skilled trades.

The addition follows the campus’s relocation in June to 201 Evans Road, Suite 400, in Jefferson Parish. At the time, the campus offered training in EKG/phlebotomy, medical assisting and pharmacy technology, and the new Electrical program expands its offerings into the skilled trades.

The program marks another step in Unitech’s expansion of skilled trades education across Louisiana and reflects the institution’s commitment to providing practical, career-focused training that meets the needs of students and the communities it serves.

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Through a combination of classroom instruction and hands-on training, students in the Electrical program will have opportunities to learn about electrical systems, wiring, safety practices and other foundational skills used in the electrical field.

“We’re excited to bring Electrical training to our New Orleans campus,” said Dr. Noah Brandon, president of Unitech Training Academy. “Expanding our skilled trades programs means creating more opportunities for people to gain valuable skills and pursue new career paths. We look forward to welcoming our first Electrical students in New Orleans.”

The addition builds on Unitech’s investment in skilled trades education, including the expansion of Electrical training to other Louisiana campuses.

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Enrollment is now open for the Electrical program at Unitech’s New Orleans campus. Additional information is available at www.unitechta.edu.

About Unitech Training Academy

Unitech Training Academy provides career-focused education in healthcare, information technology and skilled trades. It operates six campuses across Louisiana and offers online programming in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Through hands-on training and industry-relevant programs, graduates are prepared for careers in today’s workforce.