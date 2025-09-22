Unions Target Sunland Construction Over Safety

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – Prominent unions are staging a two-day demonstration in Hackberry on Sept. 22 and 23, pressing Sunland Construction to take stronger action on what they describe as ongoing safety concerns.

Members of LIUNA (Laborers’ International Union of North America) will rally next to Sunland Construction’s yard on Black Lake Road.

Union leaders point to a series of federal findings and lawsuits as evidence of a troubling record. In 2023, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) issued Venture Global a warning letter after inspectors identified construction problems on the Gator Express Pipeline Project, which was built by Sunland Construction. The agency cited faulty coating and high weld rejection rates.

Venture Global worked with its contractor to implement a remediation plan, lowering the weld rejection rates, but the warning letter remains on record and can draw additional scrutiny if similar issues arise.

OSHA Safety Violations

Sunland’s safety record has also drawn attention from OSHA. In 2021, the agency cited the company for trench-safety violations after inspectors found employees working in an excavation more than five feet deep without adequate protection. Regulators said the trench shield was improperly used and the soil conditions required stricter safeguards. The case was settled after Sunland completed abatement, but it added to the company’s history of trench-related safety issues, including one closed in 2013.

Oyster Lease Litigation

The company is further entangled in federal litigation over alleged damage to oyster leases. In Louisiana, judges allowed civil trespass claims from leaseholders Michael and Raymond Bianchini to proceed, while in Texas, a separate suit claims Sunland’s repair work in Galveston Bay harmed multiple oyster beds. That case is now in discovery.

Unions Seek Safety and Fair Pay

Union leaders say Hackberry, a hub for major energy infrastructure, is a place where safety standards directly affect workers’ well-being and livelihoods. “This demonstration is about ensuring that jobs in the region are safe and workers receive fair pay and benefits,” the unions said in a statement.

For operators, PHMSA warning letters carry regulatory weight and reputational consequences, serving as public markers of safety lapses. Combined with OSHA violations and ongoing litigation, unions argue their concerns are well founded and must be addressed.

Sunland Construction Background

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Eunice, Louisiana, Sunland Construction, Inc. & Affiliates is one of the largest pipeline and energy-infrastructure contractors in the United States. The company provides a wide range of services including cross-country pipeline installation, directional drilling, fabrication, station construction, and maintenance for major oil and gas operators.

With regional offices across the Gulf Coast and operations extending nationwide, Sunland employs thousands of skilled workers and has played a role in building and maintaining some of the country’s most significant energy projects. The company markets itself as family-owned and focused on safety.

About Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA)

The Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA) represents more than half a million members across the U.S. and Canada, focusing on construction, energy, and public sector jobs.

About United Association (UA)

The United Association (UA) represents plumbers, pipefitters, sprinkler fitters, welders and HVAC service technicians, with locals throughout North America.

About International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE)

The International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) is a trade union of heavy equipment operators, mechanics and surveyors, representing more than 400,000 members in construction and public works.

About International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT)

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) is one of the nation’s largest labor unions, representing workers in transportation, warehousing, construction, and a wide range of other industries.