Union to Protest Foreign Tanker at Garyville Refinery

RESERVE, La. – Members of the Seafarers International Union are scheduled to protest at 8:30 a.m. on July 9 outside Marathon Petroleum’s Garyville refinery at MPLX Garyville Dock No. 1 on East Jefferson Highway, where the union expects 15 to 30 mariners and supporters to gather.

Organizers say the demonstration is intended to protest a temporary federal waiver of the Jones Act that they argue is allowing foreign vessels to perform domestic shipping work that would otherwise go to U.S. mariners.

According to the union, the protest is in response to the arrival of the JIN ZHOU WAN, a tanker the organization says is transporting a shipment of asphalt from the Port of Baltimore to the Garyville refinery under a temporary Jones Act waiver issued by the Trump administration.

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Jones Act at Center of Protest

The Jones Act generally requires cargo transported between U.S. ports to be carried on vessels that are U.S.-built, U.S.-owned and U.S.-crewed. The Trump administration temporarily waived those requirements during the conflict with Iran as an emergency measure intended to help ease fuel supply concerns.

The organization also noted that several members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins and U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow, have called on the Trump administration to end the temporary waiver.

“Louisiana’s mariners should not have to stand by on the dock while a Chinese state-owned shipping company takes over work that belongs on American vessels,” said Chris Westbrook, vice president of the Seafarers International Union’s Gulf Coast Region. “The Jones Act creates family-supporting jobs, strengthens our nation’s maritime readiness, and helps ensure America has the merchant marine it needs when our country calls. It’s time to end this waiver and restore these jobs to American workers.”

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The union said the shipment consists of asphalt being moved between two U.S. ports and described it as a routine commercial voyage that could have been handled by U.S.-flag vessels. Union officials said the JIN ZHOU WAN is making its third known domestic voyage under the temporary waiver and argued American vessels were available to transport the cargo.

According to the Seafarers International Union, the Jones Act supports more than 70,000 jobs in Louisiana and generates more than $18 billion in annual economic output for the state. The issue is especially relevant in Garyville, where Marathon Petroleum operates one of the nation’s largest refineries and a major destination for petroleum and related product shipments along the lower Mississippi River.