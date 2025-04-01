Understanding the Unhoused

Already an Insider? Log in
As the city continues to wrestle with what to do about its neediest population, local leader Martha Kegel shares surprising insights into who is unhoused and why, and what efforts have been proven to work.
What options do unhoused people have today and what are the hurdles they face to receiving help? One thing that shocks most people is that the elderly and people with disabilities are not entitled to housing in this country. We currently have a program called Housing Choice Vouchers that has always been inadequately funded, and nobody can even apply for it, except on very rare occasions. Usually once every several years the waiting list will be open for maybe a week, with a notice posted in the fine print in the newspaper. And even if you are fortunate enough to find out about that — which generally means that you’re politically connected — you would need someone to tell you that, right? So, what happens is that the people who are financially eligible but probably in the most stable housing situations are the ones that receive the help. They’re the ones who can stay with their mother or have somebody who will let them stay until they receive their voucher to get a benefit that can last the rest of their life. The neediest people who have the most housing instability are the ones who don’t get it and often end up unhoused and in need of the most assistance. What are the factors that lead to prolonged homelessness? I think most people have this idea that people who are living on the street have chosen this lifestyle and that they don’t want to be housed. The fact of the matter is that they desperately want to be housed, but, at the same time, don’t want to go into a big shelter with hundreds of other people where they don’t have any privacy, and they’re locked in or locked out. At typical shelters, you can’t come and go as you please. You leave early in the morning, cart away everything you own, and then stand in line at 3 o’clock to see if you can get back in. One shelter charges $10 a day right now. Another shelter has a 10-day limit on how long you can stay there unless you do a special program where you stay inside all day and can’t come and go as you please. In a situation like this, can you hold down a job? Of course not. So, we have all these good reasons why a lot of people don’t want to be in shelters. And if you have severe mental illness, you’re oftentimes too paranoid to be around that many people and not have privacy. Maybe you have a substance abuse problem, which many people in New Orleans have, including our housed neighbors. Unhoused folks often use substances as a coping mechanism. Considering the trauma of their day to day, worrying about being raped, worrying about being robbed, the despair, degradation and feeling like they’re nothing, who amongst us wouldn’t use substances to cope? These reasons are often why people prefer not to go to shelters. But what we find overwhelmingly is if you offer people an apartment, almost everyone accepts. If you offer people a cheap hotel room, almost everybody accepts. We unwittingly did an experiment with that during COVID because FEMA put out a new policy as a disaster measure to pay for hotel rooms instead of an aggregate shelter. At that time, Unity, along with the state and the city, had this amazing partnership, and we decided to get everybody off the street and put them in hotels. Between March 2020 and the end of May 2020, we approached 646 people on the streets of Orleans and Jefferson Parish, and 616 agreed. Now, they could come and go as they pleased, eat when they wanted, and sleep when they wanted. That level of personal autonomy makes a world of difference and is the basis for our ‘Housing First’ approach. [caption id="attachment_307927" align="alignnone" width="800"] “Personal autonomy makes a world of difference and is the basis for our ‘Housing First’ approach,” said Kegel, whose organization focuses on getting people into apartments and providing rental assistance and case management services.[/caption] What is the Housing First initiative? It simply means that we focus on ending homelessness for families and adults by trying to re-house families and individuals experiencing homelessness as quickly as possible in apartments with case managers visiting them in the home. Housing First entails the provision of rent assistance and case management services; it is the evidence-based practice proven to end most people’s homelessness. In the past 17 months, since starting the Encampment Initiative with the City of New Orleans and Louisiana Housing Corp. and launching the Community Task Force to Reduce Street Homelessness and continuing our daily work with our member organizations, the UNITY collaborative and our partners have newly moved an additional 1,644 people off the street or out of shelter into permanent apartments. Recent politicization of unhoused populations is largely based around a “crime prevention” mentality, with some seeing homelessness as a threat to public safety. What are the facts about levels of crime from unhoused persons in New Orleans? Studies have shown that those experiencing homelessness are far more likely to be the victims of crime than the perpetrators. Unfortunately, such false negative stereotypes and a general tendency to “blame the victim” for being homeless have become more common of late. We’ve even seen a concerted campaign by some politicians to blame nonprofits for the persistence of homelessness. Attacking people for being homeless and attacking those who are doing the most to help them is not only unfair but also counterproductive because it distracts us from working together harmoniously on the actual solutions. This is something that, regardless of political party, we should all be working together on — it’s about our common humanity and traditionally something we as Republicans and Democrats agreed upon. I‘m the daughter of a Lutheran minister, and I always keep in mind that Jesus said, “Whatever you do to the least of these my brethren, you do it unto me.” Politics are a distraction. What’s important is that we live out our ethical obligations to the most vulnerable and disadvantaged among us. What is something that you wish the public understood about the work you are doing? I think if there’s one thing that is not understood by the public about this work, it’s the fact that our coalition, on any given day, is housing over 3,500 people in Orleans and Jefferson who were rescued from homeless months and years, and decades ago, who many years ago would have been institutionalized for life, many of them, and it’s all very much behind the scenes. People don’t know we’re doing this, but this is what we do. This is why most of our work is taken up, and most of our funds are taken up taking care of the most vulnerable people. As high as the homeless numbers are, as tragic as they are, we would have 3,500 more on any given night if it weren’t for this behind-the-scenes work we’re doing to keep people housed. If someone wants to be a part of the solution, what can they do? A very practical way is to go through your cupboards and linen closets and find some gently used dishes, pots and pans, bedding, towels, chairs, tables, dressers, cabinets and other gently used furnishings you do not need. You can bring the items to our warehouse at 506 N. St. Patrick in Mid-City, or if it’s furniture, we will pick it up. A second way is to make a financial contribution to UNITY or any of our member organizations, which are listed on our website, unitygno.org to help pay for housing and services. And finally, advocate for more resources for housing and services, and mental health treatment. There is currently no emergency rent assistance available for low-income people in our community who don’t have enough to pay the rent. Even the elderly and people with disabilities have no right to rent assistance. The current situation in Washington means that the federal resources that UNITY uses to work on housing those currently unhoused are potentially in jeopardy. Contact your Congress members and U.S. senators to ask that resources be provided so that these people don’t fall back on the street. Go to naeh.org or unitygno.org for more information. [caption id="attachment_307929" align="alignnone" width="800"] The elderly and people with disabilities are not entitled to housing in the U.S. “They desperately want to be housed, but, at the same time, don’t want to go into a big shelter with hundreds of other people where they don’t have any privacy, and they’re locked in or locked out,” said Kegel.[/caption]
