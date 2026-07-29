unCommon Construction Plans Baton Rouge Expansion

BATON ROUGE, La. – High school students in Baton Rouge could soon have a new way to earn income, build skills and prepare for life after graduation through a planned paid construction apprenticeship program from unCommon Construction, supported by grants from the Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation and the Louisiana Blue Foundation.

Based in New Orleans, unCommon Construction is working to bring its workforce development model to Baton Rouge by building the local partnerships and program structure needed to create more paid, work-based learning opportunities for students.

How the unCommon Construction Program Works

Through the unCommon Apprenticeship program, high school students ages 16-20 from different schools earn hourly pay and school credit while learning to build a house and complete construction projects. Revenue from each project is used to match apprentice earnings with an “Equity Award” scholarship that can be used for continuing education, industry certifications or the tools needed for full-time employment. Through the program, apprentices develop skills and relationships while completing hands-on construction projects.

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According to unCommon Construction, 100% of apprentices who completed the program since its founding in 2015 have graduated from high school. The organization said replicating those results could have a significant impact on students in Baton Rouge, where many young people face barriers to opportunity. According to the organization, graduation rates at some schools are as low as 63%, and many Louisiana residents ages 16 to 24 are neither in school nor working. For students who need real-world experience to stay engaged and build toward a future, paid career pathways can make a meaningful difference.

“This effort is about creating a real pathway for young people who are ready to work and learn,” said Aaron Frumin, founder and CEO of unCommon Construction. “We want students in Baton Rouge to have the chance to gain experience, earn income and see a future for themselves in a strong career.”

According to unCommon Construction, about 95% of its New Orleans apprentices enrolled in continuing education programs or were employed within three months of graduating from high school. The organization said it will work with schools, workforce partners and employers in Baton Rouge to shape a program that responds to local needs and supports successful outcomes for students.

Louisiana Blue Foundation Support

The effort is supported in part by the Louisiana Blue Foundation, which invests in work addressing the conditions that influence health and well-being, including access to economic opportunity.

“Opportunities like this matter because they help connect young people to real pathways forward,” said Michael Tipton, president of the Louisiana Blue Foundation. “By supporting partners like unCommon Construction, we’re helping create more ways for students in Baton Rouge to gain experience, build skills and move toward stable, meaningful work.”

The Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation has also committed funding to support unCommon Construction’s expansion in alignment with its mission of improving the lives of residents throughout the Greater Baton Rouge community.

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“A vital economy is one that includes strategies to increase workforce pathways, build wealth and stimulate opportunities for economic growth,” said David Beach, president and CEO of the Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation. “unCommon Construction’s impact in New Orleans has opened doors for hundreds of young people who face barriers to high-wage employment, and we want to bring those opportunities to disinvested areas such as North Baton Rouge.”

About unCommon Construction

unCommon Construction (uCC) is a nonprofit that empowers youth with the skills, networks, resources and experience to lead the workforce. Through its construction apprenticeship program, high school students earn hourly pay, funding awards and school credit while working alongside peers, educators and industry professionals to build houses and other construction projects. Since its founding in 2015, uCC has created approximately 650 apprenticeship roles that have collectively earned more than $800,000 in net pay and awards. The organization operates in the Twin Cities and New Orleans, where it recently opened the unCommon Campus to expand programming for youth and adults and serve as an innovation hub for national replication. Learn more at www.uncommonconstruction.org.

About the Louisiana Blue Foundation

The Louisiana Blue Foundation makes grants to improve health outcomes for Louisiana residents, with a particular focus on the social determinants of health. Since 2020, the foundation has made more than $45 million in grants supporting nonprofits addressing public health, COVID-19 response and natural disasters.

About the Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation

The Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation works to improve access to education, workforce development and other resources throughout the Greater Baton Rouge region. Since 2000, the foundation has invested more than $94 million in initiatives across the capital region.