unCommon Construction Marks 11 Years at New Campus

NEW ORLEANS — unCommon Construction, the New Orleans-based nonprofit that trains high school students through hands-on construction apprenticeships, will celebrate its 11th anniversary with a community-wide birthday bash on Sept. 20 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at its new headquarters, The unCommon Campus.

The event, which is expected to draw around 200 guests, will bring together participants in the nationally recognized youth leadership program, business leaders from the trades, and philanthropic partners for an evening of celebration and reflection on the organization’s impact. Highlights include remarks from unCommon Construction CEO Aaron Frumin, Board Chair Sarah Busch, and youth keynote speaker Caleb Warner, a former apprentice now pursuing a degree in architecture at Tulane University.

The program will also feature music by celebrity DJ El Camino (Michael Hecht of GNO, Inc.), food and drinks including chargrilled oysters served from Landis Construction’s mobile tailgator, a silent auction, and interactive activities such as a handprint station.

From Job Site to Campus

Founded in 2015, unCommon Construction has built a reputation for using the construction process as a tool for education and workforce development. Apprentices, ages 16 to 20, earn hourly pay and high school credits by working alongside educators and industry professionals to build homes and other projects. Their earnings are matched through the Equity Award, a scholarship fund that supports further education, certifications, or the purchase of career-ready tools.

For its first decade, the organization operated out of schools and construction sites. Last year, it broke ground on The unCommon Campus, a dedicated facility in New Orleans. The Sept. 20 celebration marks the first community-wide event at the new campus, which will now serve as home base for unCommon’s programming.

The site allows the organization to nearly triple the number of young people and adults served, expand into programming for non-apprentice youth and adult learners, and introduce a DIY Studio offering community workshops in home repair and construction skills.

“This birthday bash is not just a celebration of 11 years, but of what comes next,” said Frumin. “The campus will help us deepen our impact and expand opportunities for more young people to access life-changing skills and networks.”

A Proven Impact

unCommon Construction has partnered with more than 20 public schools and youth-serving organizations in New Orleans and Minneapolis, creating over 550 apprenticeships that have generated more than $600,000 in wages and scholarships.

The program reports a 100 percent high school graduation rate for completing apprentices, compared with 79 percent of their peers in New Orleans and 74 percent in Minneapolis. About 80 percent of graduates are employed or enrolled in postsecondary education within three months of finishing high school, and the median starting wage for apprentices in New Orleans is $15 an hour—well above both the state minimum wage and the city’s average for workers aged 18 to 24.

Apprentices also report lasting benefits beyond the paycheck. In a recent survey, all participants agreed the program positively impacted their mental health and future success.

Diversity and Community Connection

In the 2024–25 school year, more than 30 percent of unCommon apprentices identified as female or gender nonconforming, 80 percent as people of color, and 74 percent lived in low- to moderate-income neighborhoods. The organization’s approach combines technical training with professional development, career exposure, and intentional networking opportunities with industry leaders.

unCommon’s influence extends beyond its apprentices. Through its Hire unCommon service, alumni and current apprentices collaborate on community construction projects ranging from school renovations to outdoor landscaping. Alumni also benefit from continued support such as hiring fairs, interview preparation, and career counseling.

Event Schedule

The Sept. 20 celebration will begin with a VIP patron party and jazz trio from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. General admission opens at 6:00 p.m. with DJ El Camino. The speaking program runs from 7:00 to 7:30 p.m., and the main event concludes at 9:00 p.m. A karaoke after-party will follow.

The event will take place at The unCommon Campus, 1120 Freret Street, with street parking available nearby.

Tickets must be purchased in advance.

About unCommon Construction

unCommon Construction was founded by Aaron Frumin, who came to New Orleans as a Red Cross volunteer after Hurricane Katrina. Inspired by rebuilding work and later shaped by his experiences as a classroom teacher, Frumin created unCommon Construction to merge education with real-world skills. Today, the nonprofit’s mission is to empower young people with the skills, network, and resources to lead in the workforce, while building stronger connections between students, schools, and industry.

For more information, visit uncommonconstruction.org or follow @uncommonconstruction on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.